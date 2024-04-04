Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Screen Babble returns for another week of discussion about the past week of television, and what is worth checking out in the week ahead or revisiting on streaming services. Kelly Crichton is once again joined by NationalWorld journalists Phillip Cunnington and Benjamin Jackson to guide you through this week’s TV highlights.

On this week’s show, Phillip discusses the interesting premise behind Channel 4’s new “reality” contest “The Underdog: Josh Must Win,” which unites a host of celebrities tasked with manipulating a popularity contest filled with influencers and beauty queens to ensure that Josh becomes the unlikely champion.

Nerdy but nice, Josh lives with his parents and four chocolate Labradors in Bournemouth. It’s the job of these four personalities to support the 23-year-old, secretly orchestrating events from the neighbouring house in an effort to ensure Josh's victory.

Meanwhile, Benjamin takes us back to the future as he revisits “Man Down,” the Channel 4 sitcom starring Greg Davies, currently on our screens in the new season of “Taskmaster” and one of the final works of the late, great alternative comedian Rik Mayall.

The team also talk about what they’ve been watching over the past seven days, and given that it’s the week of WWE’s Superbowl of wrestling, “Wrestlemania 40,” he’s had plenty to watch heading into this year’s show of shows, and Kelly discusses how she spent her Good Friday - watch the influential British gangster film, “The Long Good Friday” starring Bob Hoskins and Dame Helen Mirren.

Where to watch this week’s shows

How to follow Screen Babble

Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!

You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group. If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter through @NationalWorldTV - as well as @kelc100 and @b_jackson_nw.