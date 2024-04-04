Screen Babble Podcast Episode 71 | The Underdog: Josh Must Win, Man Down and Wrestlemania 40
Screen Babble returns for another week of discussion about the past week of television, and what is worth checking out in the week ahead or revisiting on streaming services. Kelly Crichton is once again joined by NationalWorld journalists Phillip Cunnington and Benjamin Jackson to guide you through this week’s TV highlights.
On this week’s show, Phillip discusses the interesting premise behind Channel 4’s new “reality” contest “The Underdog: Josh Must Win,” which unites a host of celebrities tasked with manipulating a popularity contest filled with influencers and beauty queens to ensure that Josh becomes the unlikely champion.
Nerdy but nice, Josh lives with his parents and four chocolate Labradors in Bournemouth. It’s the job of these four personalities to support the 23-year-old, secretly orchestrating events from the neighbouring house in an effort to ensure Josh's victory.
Meanwhile, Benjamin takes us back to the future as he revisits “Man Down,” the Channel 4 sitcom starring Greg Davies, currently on our screens in the new season of “Taskmaster” and one of the final works of the late, great alternative comedian Rik Mayall.
The team also talk about what they’ve been watching over the past seven days, and given that it’s the week of WWE’s Superbowl of wrestling, “Wrestlemania 40,” he’s had plenty to watch heading into this year’s show of shows, and Kelly discusses how she spent her Good Friday - watch the influential British gangster film, “The Long Good Friday” starring Bob Hoskins and Dame Helen Mirren.
Where to watch this week’s shows
- “The Underdog: Josh Must Win” is available now on Channel 4
- “Man Down” is available on Channel 4 and Netflix
- Wrestlemania 40 screens on April 6 and April 7 at 1am on TNT Sports Box Office
- “The Long Good Friday” is screening now on Prime Video and Channel 4
