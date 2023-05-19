New films and shows coming to TV and streaming this week include a White Men Can't Jump Disney+ remake and Selling Sunset Season 6 on Netflix

NationalWorld's Digital Trends Writer and Screen Babble co-host brings you viewing recommendations for the weekend and beyond. First up is a Disney remake of 1992 sports comedy film White Men Can't Jump. Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls replace Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in this comedy about two basketball hustlers. The film landed on Disney+ on Friday 19 May, and the original film is also on the platform.

Selling Sunset season six has now arrived - with many of the main cast returning and Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi joining the high-end property/reality show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Netflix series Muted is certainly worth your time this weekend - the Spanish-language drama follows a man who hasn't spoken since he killed his parents six years before. A teenage girl may be the key to uncovering the full story and getting the killer to speak. The eight part series landed on Netflix on Friday.

A major annual BBC production returns as the Chelsea Flower Show is back this week. Presented by the Royal Horticultural Society in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in Chelsea, the garden programme usually sees members of the Royal Family in attendance. TV coverage of the show will begin on BBC One on Sunday 21 May at 6pm, with 45 minute episodes following daily at 3.45pm.

Screen Babble: Weekend Watch

A must-see docuseries coming next week is Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland - the five part series uncovers what it was like for those who lived through The Troubles in the last century, and hears from those on both sides of the conflict. The first episode will air on Monday at 9pm on BBC One with later episodes airing at the same time weekly.

The second season of Jon Favreau's animated natural history series narrated by David Attenborough explores the time of the dinosaurs in the style of Planet Earth. The second season will land on Apple TV+ on Monday.

Loading....