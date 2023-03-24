Screen Babble: Weekend Watch highlights include the final season of Succession, the return of Yellowjackets, and another Great Expectations adaptation

Screen Babble: Weekend Watch, brought to you by NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer has all the TV recommendations you need for the weekend and beyond. One of this week’s highlights is Yellowjackets season two. The new instalment of the mystery series will continue the split narrative of a New Jersey football team who become stranded in a strange forest in the 1990s, and the survivors decades later as they try to come terms with what they did to make it out alive. The second season will land on Paramount+ on Friday 24 March.

Also out on Friday is the second season of Greg Davies comedy The Cleaner - the sitcom follows Paul (Davies), a cleaning technician who removes all evidence of blood and gore from crime scenes. Guest stars in the new season include Roisin Conaty, Asim Chowdry, and Zoë Wanamaker. The series will air weekly on Fridays at 9.30pm on BBC One and episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A must-watch documentary to be aware of is The MI5 Spy and the IRA: Operation Chiffon, which explores how the British secret service were able to open a backchannel between the IRA and UK government leading up to the Good Friday Agreement. The half-hour special will air on BBC Two on Saturday 25 at 7pm and will be available on iPlayer after it is first broadcast.

Period drama Great Expectations, based on the much-adapted Dickens novel, will arrive this weekend. The series, starring Olivia Colman, Matt Berry, and Fion Whitehead, will on BBC One on Sunday 26 at 9pm with episodes released weekly - there are six episodes in the series.

Screen Babble: Weekend Watch

Another major release this weekend is Succession season four - this is the final series of the popular comedy drama which follows a media mogul’s children who fight over who will take over his empire when he steps down. The first episode will land on AppleTV+ on Sunday 26 March, with episodes released weekly. There are 10 episodes in the final season.

In the world of reality TV, season 25 of Made in Chelsea is on its way, with episodes airing weekly on E4 from Monday 27 at 9pm. Celebrity hunted is also back for season five which will air weekly on Channel 4 from at 9pm. The famous pairs taking part in the latest series include James Acaster and Ed Gamble, Katya Jones and Aimee Fuller, Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel, Bobby Seagull and Saffron Barker, and Nik and Eva Speakman.

Loading....

How to listen to new episodes of Screen Babble