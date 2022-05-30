The season two finale of Gentleman Jack left fans calling for an update on the fate of season three

Season two of period drama Gentleman Jack may have only just come to a close, but fans are already eagerly awaiting news on a third series of the show.

The final episode of season two, which aired on 29 May, saw Anne Lister and her wife Ann Walker in a spat over Anne’s excessive borrowing.

As Anne continued to borrow ever larger sums from her wife she caused Ann to worry that she was being used when convenient and cast aside when she wasn’t needed.

A further source of friction was Ann’s brother in Law, Captain Sutherland, who wanted to stop Ann from dividing the Crow Nest estate in her will.

Ultimately Sutherland was unsuccessful in his attempts to control his sister in law, and Anne and Ann were able to patch things up by the end of the episode.

The finale also followed Anne’s sister Marian as her engagement to Mr Abbott was broken off when the latter was given grief over the marriage announcement of Anne and Ann.

While some threads were neatly tied up this season, fans were clamouring for a third series to resolve Marian’s love life.

Will there be a season 3 of Gentleman Jack?

A third season of Gentleman Jack has not been officially confirmed by BBC just yet.

However, season two has only just finished, and there is plenty more source material for a third series if the BBC wanted to pursue it.

The series is based on the extensive diaries of the real life Anne Lister, which detail in astonishing detail her exploits and unconventional lifestyle as a lesbian in 19th century England.

Series creator Sally Wainwright told Digital Spy: “I really respect the journals. I think the truth is always more interesting than something I can make up but it’s just injecting it with life.

“It wasn’t hard because the journals are so full of life."

Anne’s diary entries comprised more than 5 million words, and so far the series has barely scratched the surface of her life - there is certainly more to delve into in a future season.

Which cast members will return for Gentleman Jack season 3?

If Gentleman Jack is greenlit for a third season, then Suranne Jones will be certain to return as the titular diarist.

Sophie Rundle will also be back as Ann Walker. a wealthy heiress and Lister’s wife.

Gemma Whelan will also be very likely to reprise her role as Anne’s sister Marian, whom fans are hoping will be more lucky in love going forward, and Lydia Leonard will be back as Anne’s former flame Mariana Lawton.

Other recurring cast members that will be likely to return for a third season include Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, Timothy West as Jeremy Lister, Peter Davison as William Priestley, and Amelia Bullmore as Eliza Priestley.

What will Gentleman Jack season 3 be about?

Again, we must return to Lister’s diaries for clues about further plot lines.

Lister was very well travelled for her time, and her later diary entries recount her last major journey which took her through France, Scandinavia and Russia.

Should future seasons be made, it is likely that they will stick to the source material and follow Lister’s adventures across Yorkshire and the continent.

When will Gentleman Jack season 3 be released?

If the series is renewed there are some clues as to a release date.

The first season premiered two years after it was announced, and the second season was released three years after it was commissioned, though production was delayed by the pandemic.