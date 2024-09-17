Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Reece Richards, who starred in the Netflix hit Sex Education, has accused the Met Police of “wrongly arresting him” as he shared his ordeal with follower on Instagram.

Richards, who played Eugene in the Netflix show, alleged that he was the “victim of an unlawful arrest and police misconduct”. The incident, footage from which was shared on Richards’ Instagram account, took place “just yards” from the actor’s front door on Fulham, west London on September 4.

He told his followers that he had witnessed a car crash outside his home and spotted two males fleeing the scene before police arrived. However, when cops did arrive at the scene, Richards was mistaken for a suspect and was subsequently arrested.

Richards added that he had tried to point the officers in the direction of the men who fled the scene, but was arrested nonetheless. In the footage posted to Instagram, officers appeared to be threatening Richards with pepper spray and could be heard shouting: “Stay where you are”.

He also alleged that officers “kicked” him, adding in a written statement in the Instagram post: "In a flash, I was face-down on the pavement with multiple officers holding me down, forcing my head into the ground. I was already injured from the show, but having four officers on top of me worsened my injuries to my back, ribs, and stomach.”

He added: "I couldn't see anything, but I could hear my mum nearby, screaming and crying, begging them to let me go. That feeling of helplessness will never leave me. The whole experience was embarrassing, deeply upsetting, and exhausting."

Richard said that he had lodged formal complaints to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) and the Met Police. However, he has said that he has so far been unable to access bodycam or CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a man being detained in the Fulham area. Officers often find themselves in dynamic, challenging situations and have to make split-second judgements on which course of action to take.

"Officers had been pursuing three men who had run out of a car that had crashed in Fulham Palace Road after it failed to stop for police. It is clear the man shown in the footage was an innocent bystander and he was de-arrested as soon as this was established by officers at the scene.

"All officers know any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable and they understand their actions will be scrutinised. A complaint has been received in relation to his arrest.

"This is currently being assessed by officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), along with other material including the officers’ body worn video footage. None of the officers involved are subject to restrictions at this time."