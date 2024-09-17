Sello Motloung dead at 53: The actor passed away after collapsing at home
Sello Motloung was at home in Johannesburg, South Africa, when he reportedly collapsed and had to be rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he later died. At the time of writing, the cause of Sello Motloung’s death has not been revealed.
As well as starring in theatre and on television in South Africa, he had appeared in international movies such as Invictus and The No.1 Ladies; Detective Agency. Many former colleagues have paid tribute to Sello Motloung on social media. Actor Katlego Danke took to X and said: “This is proving to be a very difficult year… Sello, my brother, my friend… I will miss you.”
Central News reported that “Motloung’s death comes during a particularly trying time for the South African entertainment industry, which recently lost other notable figures such as Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels and Connie Chiume. The loss of Motloung has left a profound void, with many describing 2024 as a year of immense pain and loss for the industry.”
Sello Motloung’s family shared a statement via Actor Spaces which said: "We are devastated to inform you of the sudden passing of Ntate Sello Motloung on Sunday, 15 September. His family is in shock, and we ask that you give them space at this time."
Actor Spaces also said: “A very hard period for our industry.
“A heartfelt tribute to Sello Motloung, a beloved actor and artist who graced us with his talent, passion, and unwavering dedication. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, bra- Sello. Your light will forever shine in our hearts.”
Culture Collector said on Instagram that “SA FILM INDUSTRY MOURNS THE LOSS OF A LEGEND.
“Veteran actor Sello Motloung (53) passes away unexpectedly. ❤️🩹🕊️ - Motloung collapsed at his Johannesburg home on Sunday, Sept 15, 2024, and sadly succumbed to his condition at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
“Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones, colleagues, and fans.” 🙏
Entrepreneur Gift Diamini said: “Sad news Sello Motloung has passed sway.”
