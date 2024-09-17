Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

According to reports, actor Sello Motloung collapsed at his home and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sello Motloung was at home in Johannesburg, South Africa, when he reportedly collapsed and had to be rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he later died. At the time of writing, the cause of Sello Motloung’s death has not been revealed.

As well as starring in theatre and on television in South Africa, he had appeared in international movies such as Invictus and The No.1 Ladies; Detective Agency. Many former colleagues have paid tribute to Sello Motloung on social media. Actor Katlego Danke took to X and said: “This is proving to be a very difficult year… Sello, my brother, my friend… I will miss you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Sello Motloung dies after collapsing at home at the age of 53 | Gift Diamini/Instagram

Central News reported that “Motloung’s death comes during a particularly trying time for the South African entertainment industry, which recently lost other notable figures such as Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels and Connie Chiume. The loss of Motloung has left a profound void, with many describing 2024 as a year of immense pain and loss for the industry.”

Sello Motloung’s family shared a statement via Actor Spaces which said: "We are devastated to inform you of the sudden passing of Ntate Sello Motloung on Sunday, 15 September. His family is in shock, and we ask that you give them space at this time."

Actor Spaces also said: “A very hard period for our industry.

“A heartfelt tribute to Sello Motloung, a beloved actor and artist who graced us with his talent, passion, and unwavering dedication. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, bra- Sello. Your light will forever shine in our hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culture Collector said on Instagram that “SA FILM INDUSTRY MOURNS THE LOSS OF A LEGEND.

“Veteran actor Sello Motloung (53) passes away unexpectedly. ❤️‍🩹🕊️ - Motloung collapsed at his Johannesburg home on Sunday, Sept 15, 2024, and sadly succumbed to his condition at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones, colleagues, and fans.” 🙏

Entrepreneur Gift Diamini said: “Sad news Sello Motloung has passed sway.”