The original cast of Balamory. | Jaap Buitendijk/BBC

The stories of Balamory are set to be told again, as the noughties children’s TV show is about to return after two decades.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pastel-hued, fictional town of Balamory is going to return to screens for two new series, BBC Children’s and Education has announced.

Commissioned for two new series on CBeebies, families will be able to enjoy the home-grown storytelling about the much-loved nursery school from 2026 and will once again be filmed in Scotland, whether in original location Tobermory or other Scottish location such as Rothesay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally produced between 2002 until 2005, over two decades later the show will receive a revamp and is sure to be a nostalgic hit with parents who grew up watching the show themselves, as well as with their little ones. Exact details of the reboot will be developed and is set to be inspired by the original family favourite.

Kate Morton, Head of Commissioning 0-6 for BBC Children’s and Education says: “A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies. It will be a real treat for parents who grew up with the show to now introduce their little ones to the brightly coloured world getting to know a host of old and new characters together.”

It is expected that the new series will be set in the picturesque village of Balamory where pretty, coloured houses nestle round a charming harbour, with stories centred around a nursery school and their teacher. BBC Children’s and Education are interested in ideas from producers where some of the original characters will be included in the series alongside a host of new faces for preschoolers to get to know.

The two series will consist of 10 episodes each, further information such as release date and cast details will be announced in due course.