Sex Education season 4: cast with Emma Mackey and Mimi Keene - and release date of new series on Netflix
Netflix comedy series Sex Education returns for season four with a host of new faces joining the cast
and live on Freeview channel 276
Season four of Sex Education is about to land on Netflix - this will be the final season of the popular coming-of-age comedy drama comedy drama which first landed on the platform in 2019.
The series follows a group of teenage school students making their awkward way through puberty with the help of fellow student, Otis, the son of a sex therapist, keen to pass on his knowledge.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following a gripping and at times heartbreaking third season, which came out two years ago, fans have been desperate to return to the lives of Otis, Maeve, Eric, Adam, and co., as they continue to face all of life's challenges as only insecure teenagers can.
Check our season three recap to get up to speed with the show ahead of the final series. This is everything we know about season four of Sex Education including the cast, plot, and release date:
What is season 4 of Sex Education about?
In season four, the action will move from Moordale to a new sixth form, and the students will have to find their feet all over again, and meet an array of interesting new characters, including a rival sex therapist.
The official season four synopsis reads: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!
"Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"
Is there a trailer for Sex Education season 4?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of Sex Education season 4?
Season four will see the return of several main cast members including:
- Asa Butterfield as Otis
- Gillian Anderson as Jean
- Ncuti Gatwa as Eric
- Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee
- Emma Mackey as Maeve
- Connor Swindells as Adam
- Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson
- Mimi Keene as Ruby
- George Robinson as Isaac
- Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv
- Dua Saleh as Cal
- Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff
- Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff
There will also be several new members joining the cast. There are:
- Dan Levy as Thomas Molloy (Maeve's teacher in the US)
- Lisa McGrillis as Joanna (Jean's sister)
- Thaddea Graham as O (a rival sex therapist)
- Marie Reuther
- Felix Mufti
- Anthony Lexa
- Alexandra James
- Reda Elazouar
- Bella Maclean
- Imani Yahshua
Who is not returning for Sex Education season 4?
When is the release date?
Season four of Sex Education will land on Netflix on Thursday 21 September - there are eight episodes in the final season, including an 80-minute, and all episodes will be released at the same time.