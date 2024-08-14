Participants are being sought for the new series of “Open House: The Great Sex Experiment”. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Sexually open people are being sought for a “shockingly frank” Channel 4 reality TV show which explores the “growing trend of non-monogamy”.

“Open House: The Great Sex Experiment”, which has become known for its raunchy sex scenes, will be back for a third series on Channel 4 in the coming months - and the broadcaster is on the lookout for new participants.

The eye-opening show will be set in a brand new luxury manor where sexually curious couples can see if they’d enjoy being in an open relationship.

Channel 4 has now officially begun the search men and women who are wanting to welcome other partners into the bedroom outside of their relationships. Producers are seeking out both couples and single people who are keen to enjoy intimate time with like-minded individuals.

Bosses are hoping to find people from all walks of life to take part in the filming of the next series to make the “raciest ever” series of the show.

The show's commissioning editor, Tim Hancock, said: “Reflecting the growing trend of non-monogamy in an authentic, aspirational and sometimes shockingly frank way, Open House is the kind of show that can only sit on Channel 4. Its continued success has been due to an alchemy of excellent casting and high-quality storytelling, and I can’t wait to discover who’s coming to the house this time around.”

The show's Chief Creative Officer added: “Open House is the perfect embodiment of the mischievous purpose which has always characterised Firecracker’s best work for Channel 4. For such a bold format to be greenlit for a third series in the current commissioning environment is a towering achievement for everyone involved at both Firecracker and Channel 4.”

The series aims to answer two questions; can people can be happier outside of the social norm of a two-person relationship and does sex outside of your partnership can actually benefit a healthy romance.

Over the last two series, the show has seen multiple people engage in a range of sexual fantasies, including bisexual encounters, group sex and threesomes - all in front of the cameras. Before heading to the bedroom, however, they get to know their potential new sexual partner at a mixer event hosted by the show's sexperts. If they like what they find out, they can invite the person or people they like to join them upstairs.