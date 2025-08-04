Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley have emerged as the frontrunners to win Love Island 2025, according to the latest odds from William Hill.

The betting firm has slashed their odds from a long-shot 25/1 to 10/11, placing them ahead of the other three finalist couples set to compete in tonight’s grand finale.

“The betting momentum behind Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley to win Love Island 2025 shows no signs of slowing and the couple have shortened again into 10/11 from 2/1 over the weekend to win tonight’s final,” said William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps.

He added: “Antonia Laites & Cach Mercer have been knocked off top spot in the market and now trade at 6/4. With the momentum clearly behind Shakira & Harry, they could be peaking at just the right time.”

The final episode of Love Island 2025 airs tonight (Monday, August 4) on ITV2 at 9pm and will run until 10.35pm. Hosted by Maya Jama, the live finale will see one couple walk away with the £50,000 prize after eight weeks of dramatic twists, love triangles and late arrivals.

Alongside Shakira and Harry, the other finalists are Toni Laites & Cacherel “Cach” Mercer (6/4), Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes (4/1), and Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood (20/1).

William Hill’s full odds for Love Island 2025 winning couple are as follows:

Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley – 10/11

Antonia Laites & Cach Mercer – 6/4

Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes – 4/1

Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood – 20/1

The public will vote for the winners via the Love Island app.