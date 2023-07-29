10 things we learnt from Sinéad O’Connor documentary

Nothing Compares is the award-winning documentary about the late Irish legend Sinead O’Connor

The Nothing Compares documentary frames Sinead O’Connor as an outspoken revolutionary with a half-decent voice to soundtrack her disruptive dialogue. But for fans across the world, the biopic showed sides to the late Irish singer, and aspects of her formative years, unknown to many.

The 97-minute biopic was released in cinemas last autumn but is set to be broadcast on TV for the first time on July 29. It was confirmed on Wednesday (July 25) the Irish music legend had passed away, aged 56, after being found ‘unresponsive’ at her home in London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award-winning documentary, directed by Kathryn Ferguson, delves into the singer’s turbulent life and prolific career. Ferguson describes the film as a ‘portrait of one unique artist’ and the tale of ‘how she affected the lives of millions around the world’.

But what did we learn from the documentary about Sinead O’Connor that fans may not have previously known about the artist. Here’s everything you need to know.

10 things we learnt from Nothing Compares

Submitted to care at 14

At the age of 14 the singer was submitted into care at a residential training centre run by a catholic sisterhood. She claims the abuse she and many inmates suffered wasn’t recognised and deemed ‘unmanageable’ by the institution.

Speaking of the experience, she recalls being taught ‘we were terrible people who didn’t deserve to live’.

Without Dylan, there’d be no Sinead

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Irish singer has always cited Bob Dylan as an inspiration and famously performed at the folk legend’s 30th anniversary show. However, it was Dylan’s song ‘Gotta Serve Somebody’, taken from the 1979 LP ‘Slow Train Coming’, that made the eleven year old choose music for good.

Record label pressured O’Connor to terminate pregnancy

According to the documentary, O’Connor’s label Ensign allegedly pressured the singer to terminate her pregnancy, suggesting it would disrupt her debut album’s promotional rollout. O’Connor also revealed the label requested official album photography to be shot of her from the shoulders up, so as to not show her bump.

O’Connor received deep hatred in the wake of her controversial SNL performance

Transferred between schools growing up

During an interview, an Irish host asked O’Connor: “You were a difficult child Sinead O’Connor. You went through a lot of schools, did you not?” She replied: “Quite a few, at the expense of my father.”

She added: “About 5 or 6.”

Too aggressive for America

The UK-wide release of O’Connor’s debut LP, The Lion and the Cobra, featured a snapshot of the singer fiercely roaring along to her music. However, the pose, along with O’Connor’s shaved head, was deemed too aggressive an image for American consumers, leading to a more conservative and withdrawn alternative cover.

Banished to the garden

Advertisement

Advertisement

When O’Connor was just eight years old, she claims her mum forced her to sleep in the garden for weeks. Ignoring her cries to be let in, the mum would simply turning off her light and leave her outside in the cold.

O’Connor described her mother as a ‘beast’ and said she used her voice to ‘make the devil fall asleep’.

The story behind the iconic Nothing Compares 2 U video

In the documentary, O’Connor reveals her iconic tears seen in the Nothing Compares 2 U music video were authentic and for her ‘abusive’ mother Marie. She said: ‘Every time I sing that song I think of my mother. I never stop crying for my mother. I couldn’t face being in Ireland for 13 years because of it.

‘I cut myself off. I never called home and it took me 25 years to stop crying,” she added. I was thinking of her, my subconscious was also thinking of that little girl out in the garden…”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her controversial SNL performance summoned threats of physical abuse

O’Connor received deep hatred in the wake of her controversial SNL performance, where she infamously protested Pope John Paul II by ripping a photo of him to pieces. She was threatened with physical abuse by Frank Sinatra and actor Joe Pesci, meanwhile academic ‘feminist’ Camille Anna Pagila screamed during an interview: “In the case of Sinéad O’Connor, child abuse was justified.”

Banned by American radio

In 1990, O’Connor took a stand against the national anthem being played at her gig in New Jersey. Radio stations across the country subsequently removed her from air, even banning her music from playing entirely.

Her Grammys protest earnt the respect of rap legends Public Enemy

Advertisement

Advertisement

O’Connor’s standout protest and performance at the 1989 Grammys earned her the respect of pioneering rap group Public Enemy. In the documentary, Public Enemy rapper, Chuck D said it was ‘admirable’ to see O’Connor had shaved the group’s logo onto her head during her televised performance.