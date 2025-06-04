The return date of Apple TV+ crime thriller series Slow Horses has been revealed - and fans don’t have long to wait until its back on our screens.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series, based on the Slough House series of books by Mick Herron, has been a huge hit for Apple TV+, with stars Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden among those picking up accolades and nominations for their work on the beloved show. Slow Horses tells the story of a misfit crew of MI5 operative who have been regulated to Slough House after falling suffering a career hiccup, all under the supervision of Slough house boss Jackson Lamb (Oldman).

Fans have patiently been waiting for the release date of series five after season four wrapped up in October 2024. It has now been confirmed that Slow Horses will return on Wednesday, September 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb in season five of Apple TV+ series Slow Horses | Apple

Slow Horses has historically had a very quick turn over in terms of production for new seasons of the show, particularly compared to other high-profile shows. Since premiering in 2022, there has been a brand new six-episode installment to enjoy every year.

According to reports, filming for season five of Slow Horses wrapped around the time that season four hit screens last year. It will be based on the ‘London Rules’ book from the Slough House series, which follows the Slow Horses gang as they investigate a series of seemingly random terrorist attacks, while the behind-the-scene power struggle in the MI5 rages on.

And there’s even more good news for fans, with Apple TV already greenlighting a season six. Jay Hunt, creative director for Apple TV+ in Europe, said in a statement released last year: "Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure."

Slow Horses returns for season five on September 25th. | Apple TV+

The show’s sixth installment will cover book six and seven in the Slough House series, with stars such as Lenny Rush and returning actor Hugo Weaving set to join the cast. Keeping up pace with the quick production turnaround, filming for season six began in early 2025 before a release date for season five had even been announced yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Show creator Will Smith previously opened up about the busy production schedule, telling Forbes in 2023: "I think we did the writers room for this third season towards the end of the season one shoot in 2021 and maybe the start of shooting season two? Honestly, it's a bit of a blur.

"There has always been one in the edit and one in prep or shooting, so I slightly forget where I am."