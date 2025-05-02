Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A legendary Channel 4 comedy show is making a comeback after 24 years away from screens - but there’s just one twist.

Smack The Pony, starring Sally Phillips, Fiona Allen and Doon Mackichan, will return to audiences this summer, but the reunion will not be televised. Instead, the all-female comedy trio will be embarking on a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

Smack The Pony will reunite for a run of shows as part of the Gilded Balloon Fringe programme. In a statement announcing their return, the group said: "This is slightly surreal because it's 24 years since we finished. We're not old comedy, we now qualify as vintage, which is cool. Is it? Because we always talk sketch ideas when we get together, on some level it's almost as if Smack the Pony never really stopped - that it just kept going in some parallel universe.”

“So it feels like Gilded Balloon is some kind of portal and we'll be popping into catch up with Series 26. We're very grateful to have this chance to hang out and take the p*** out of ourselves again - we've missed it!"

Smack The Pony premiered on Channel 4 in 1999 and lasted three seasons before wrapping up in 2003. Sally, Fiona and Doon reunited in 2017 for a special Comic Relief sketch, but the Edinburgh fringe run will mark the first full show from the trio in almost 25 years.

The show, titled ‘Back In The Saddle’, will also feature broadcaster Kirsty Wark who will sit down with the comedy group to discuss the iconic Channel 4 sketch show. Some of their most famous sketches will also feature and fans have been promised “new surprises”.

Gilded Balloon said in its announcement: “Join the Ponies in conversation with broadcasting legend Kirsty Wark as they revisit favourite sketches, unveil new surprises and offer a peek behind the scenes of their double Emmy winning show.”

The three stars launched huge careers off the back off Smack The Pony’s success. Sally Phillips went on to star in all four Bridget Jones films, as well as appearing in comedy shows such as Miranda, Veep, Green Wing and Taskmaster.

Doon grew to further fame on the Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down, as well as appearing in Toast Of London and Plebs. Fiona is best known to soap fans for her roles on Coronation Street and EastEnders and school-based drama Waterloo Road.

Smack The Pony will return with the Back In The Saddle shows between August 17 and 20 at the Edinburgh Fringe, Tickets for the shows go on sale at 12pm on Friday, May 2 on the Gilded Balloon website.