Casting is now open for a 'potential' new season of Squid Game: The Challenge

Here's how to apply for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

The finale of Squid Game: The Challenge is nearly here. From 456 players, there are just three finalists left, each in with the chance of winning a life-changing sum of prize money.

Filmed in London, players have travelled from all over the world to take part in the series which is a recreation of the dystopian TV show, complete with dramatic eliminations and twists as players turn against each other to win the biggest prize ever to be offered in a gameshow.

Do you think you have what it takes to become the next contestant in Squid Game: The Challenge? Here's everything you need to know about how to apply for a "potential" season 2.

Will there be a Squid Game: The Challenge season 2?

Squid Game: The Challenge is one of the most popular gameshows to drop on Netflix. According to Deadline, the series has become one of the most streamed shows in the UK, with over 2 million viewers watching the drama unfold as ruthless eliminations, calculating players and twists on the traditional challenges from the TV show have kept us at the edge of our seat. Despite the success, Netflix have not yet revealed if the gameshow has been renewed for a second season, but it is definitely expected to be.

Is casting for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 open?

Despite not officially being renewed for a second season yet, casting is open, with fans who would like to "join the game for a potential future season" being asked to register to apply.

How to apply for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2

Netflix has already opened up the application process for players to apply to be on a "potential" new season of Squid Game: The Challenge. You are given the option to sign up as either UK, US or Global casting. To apply you need to fill out a short form with information including your name, date of birth and other relevant information. You then need to upload a one-minute video, "telling us about yourself, why you want to be on Squid Game: The Challenge, what your game plan would be and what you would do with a huge $4.56m cash prize if you won". You can register to be a contestant on Squid Game: The Challenge here.

How much is the Squid Game: The Challenge prize money?

Squid Game: The Challenge prize money is billed as the highest ever cash prize ever in a TV gameshow with an astounding $4.56m (£3.63m) up for grabs. Each of the 456 players represented $10,000 so with every elimination a new bundle of cash was added to the crystal clear piggy bank. Only one lucky player will walk away with the life-changing fortune.

When is the Squid Game: The Challenge final?