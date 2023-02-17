Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden all return for a Next Generation reunion in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 this February

Star Trek: Picard Series 3, the third and final instalment of the sci-fi sequel series, is arriving on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+ on Friday 17 February.

The series, which stars Patrick Stewart amongst others, reunites Captain Picard with the crew of the USS Enterprise – with many of the stars of Star Trek: The Next Generation reprising their roles for the first time in nearly two decades.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third series of Star Trek: Picard ahead of its UK release.

What’s it about?

The official synopsis for Star Trek: Picard S3 explains that “a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new.”

“This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.”

Who stars in Star Trek: Picard S3?

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Patrick Stewart as Picard, and Jonathan Frakes as Riker in Star Trek: Picard (Credit: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+)

Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard, former Captain of the USS Enterprise. Stewart is a prolific actor, best known outside of Star Trek for performances in various X-Men movies; you’ll also know him from playing Scrooge in A Christmas Carol and Lenin in Fall of Eagles.

He’s joined by Jonathan Frakes (Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction), LeVar Burton (Reading Rainbow, Roots), Michael Dorn (CHiPS), Gates McFadden (Mad About You), Marina Sirtis (Holby, Casualty), Brent Spiner (Independence Day), and Jeri Ryan (Body of Proof), each of whom are reprising their roles from earlier Star Trek series.

Amanda Plummer plays Vadic, a new villain hunting down the former crew members of the USS Enterprise. Plummer, daughter of Christopher Plummer, is best known for performances in films like Joe Versus the Volcano, The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Who writes and directs?

Terry Matalas serves as lead writer, continuing in the showrunner role he took over from Michael Chabon after Picard’s first series. Prior to working on Picard, Matalas co-created 12 Monkeys and was showrunner on the recent MacGyver reboot.

Doug Aarniokoski (Arrow), Jonathan Frakes (Thunderbirds), Dan Liu (The Walking Dead), Deborah Kampmeier (Queen Sugar, Tales of the Walking Dead), and Terry Matalas each direct two episodes of the series.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here, and see the cast of The Next Generation reunited for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis.

When and how can I watch it?

Star Trek: Picard Series 3 is available in the UK on both Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+ from Friday 17 February. New episodes will air weekly, with the series finale airing on Friday 21 April. You can sign up for Amazon Prime Video here, and Paramount+ here.

In the US, Star Trek: Picard is available on Paramount+ each Thursday – a day before its UK release.

How many episodes are there?

There are going to be ten episodes to Star Trek: Picard’s third series, each of which will be around an hour long.

Will there be a Season 4?

Probably not, no. While some of the cast and crew have suggested they’d be open to doing more – including Patrick Stewart, who’s spoken about the possibility of doing another movie – the show has always been spoken about since the beginning as a trilogy, and this new third season has been marketed as the final instalment of the show.

Why should I watch it?