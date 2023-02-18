Shania Twain joins Adam Lambert and Jason Manford on the judging panel for the second series of ITV talent show Starstruck

Starstruck, the popular ITV talent show, is returning for its second series on Saturday 18 February.

Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, and Jason Manford are all returning as judges – but country singer Shania Twain will be replacing departing judge Sheridan Smith.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second series of Starstruck ahead of the new series starting on ITV1.

What’s it about?

Starstruck is a talent show centred around celebrity impersonations – a little bit like an updated version of Stars in Their Eyes. Each week, different members of the public will appear and perform a rendition of a different song in character as the artist behind the song. They’re then judged on how well they evoked the original musician.

The official synopsis from ITV explains that “in each episode, viewers will see contestants undergo the ultimate ‘superstar experience’, shedding their normal personas to become global icons, all courtesy of an elite team of glam and stylists overseeing an extraordinary on screen transformation.”

In the first series, people impersonated the likes of Harry Styles, Elton John, and Cher amongst others. We don’t yet know who’s set to be recreated in Series 2, though no doubt it’ll all be very impressive again.

Who are the judges?

Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Olly Murs, Shania Twain and Jason Manford in a promotional image for Starstruck Series 2 (Credit: ITV)

Adam Lambert will be leading the judges. You might remember Lambert as a previous winner of Pop Idol; since then, he’s been touring with the band Queen as their lead vocalist in place of Freddie Mercury.

Beverly Knight will be reprising her role as a Starstruck judge. Knight is a prolific and experience actor in the world of musical theatre, but you’ll probably know her best from her songs "Greatest Day", "Get Up!", "Shoulda Woulda Coulda", and "Come as You Are".

Jason Manford is also set to return to judge Starstruck. Manford is best known as a comedian – you might recognise him from appearances on shows like QI and Have I Got News For You – but it’s his experience as a West End performer that sees him on the Starstruck panel.

Shania Twain will be joining the judging panel for the first time this year, replacing outgoing judge Sheridan Smith. Twain is a hugely successful country and western singer, who you’ll know from songs like “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much”. Will any of the contestants on Starstruck impress her much?

The series will kick off with a group performance from the four judges, with the possibility of further such performances later down the line too.

Who is the host?

Olly Murs is returning once again to host Starstruck. Murs is best known as a musician and presenter, though of course you’ll also remember him as a former X Factor contestant himself – making him well placed to be involved in Starstruck.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can take a look right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Starstruck Series 2 will begin on ITV1 on Saturday 18 February at 8:30pm – immediately after the finale episode of The Masked Singer.

You’ll also be able to watch Starstruck on catch up on ITVX.

How many episodes are there?

The first series of Starstruck took place over 7 weeks, so you can assume a similar number of episodes this time too.

Why should I watch it?

