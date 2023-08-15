Everything you need to know about Rose Matafeo's Starstruck ahead of its Series 3 return

Starstruck, the much-loved romcom from Rose Matafeo, is returning to BBC Three for its third season this month.

The series, which also stars Nikesh Patel, tells the story of a romance between an ordinary person and the most famous actor in the world – and all the difficulties that come along with it.

Here’s everything you need to know about Starstruck ahead of its Series 3 return.

What is Starstruck Series 3 about?

The official BBC synopsis for Starstruck Series 3 explains that “still living in London and working at the local cinema, Jessie explores a new single life having parted ways with film star Tom. Two years on from the breakup, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for.”

Who stars in Starstruck?

Rose Matafeo as Jessie and Emma Sidi as Kate in Starstruck, sat in front of a row of washing machines (Credit: BBC/Avalon UK)

Rose Matafeo plays Jessie, a thirty-something living in London and working in a local cinema. Matafeo is a stand-up comedian you’ll recognise from the likes of Taskmaster and Would I Lie To You, as well as her comedy special Horndog; she can next be seen as the Taskmaster on upcoming spinoff Junior Taskmaster.

Nikesh Patel plays Tom, a film star who has an on-again-off-again relationship with Jessie. Outside of Starstruck, Patel is perhaps best known for a recent role in Amazon Prime Video thriller The Devil’s Hour; you might also recognise him, though, from Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral remake, Channel 4’s Indian Summers, and Mark Gatiss’ MR James adaptation The Mezzotint.

They’re joined by Emma Sidi (Extraordinary) as Kate, Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats) as Ian, and Minnie Driver (Modern Love, Good Will Hunting) as Tom’s agent Cath. John Simm (Doctor Who, Grace) will also be joining the cast as a new character.

Who writes and directs the series?

Matafeo, who co-created Starstruck with Alice Snedden, co-writes every episode of the series alongside Snedden and Nic Sampson. Both Matafeo and Snedden make their directorial debut with Starstruck’s third series.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet – but as soon as there is one, we’ll update this piece to have it. In the meantime, he’s the trailer for the first series, so you can look back on how far things have come from Jessie and Tom.

When and how can I watch Starstruck Series 3?

Starstruck will begin on Monday 28 August on BBC Three, with a double bill of episodes airing at 10pm. The full series will then be available to stream online as part of a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

That’ll be followed by a BBC One broadcast for the series, which will begin on Friday 1 September again as a series of double bills at 10pm.

How many episodes are there?

Starstruck Series 3, much like its first two seasons, is a six-part comedy. Each episode runs to around half an hour in length.

Will there be a Season 4?

At the moment, we don’t know if there’s going to be a fourth season of Starstruck. As soon as there’s any official comment from Matafeo or the rest of the cast and crew of Starstruck, however, we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

Why should I watch Starstruck?