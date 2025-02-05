Steve Coogan has teased the return of iconic British comedy character Alan Partirdge.

The Alan Partridge creator last appeared on screen as the cringe-worthy TV presenter in 2021’s series ‘This Time with Alan Partridge’. Coogan revealed during a new podcast appearance that he has filmed a new series as the character which sees him trying to jump on the mental health bandwagon”.

Coogan, 59, told Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the latest episode of their 'Dish from Waitrose' podcast: "We've done a TV series, it's called [in Alan Partridge's voice] 'How Are You? It's Alan Partridge'. But, it's about mental health, actually.

"Alan's trying to jump on the mental health bandwagon. He knows that he can get back on TV if he talks about something important.”

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge | BBC

Coogan has also revealed that the show could be hitting screens in “the couple of months”, revealing that editors are working on the series at the moment.

The star also opened up about feeling “saddled” by playing Partridge in the past, telling Nick and Angela that he only performs as the character when he really wants to now.

The comedian said: "There was a time when I felt like saddled with it. So, when I do Partridge, I do it through choice. Not because I have to.

"I'm doing some stuff at the moment, and it does make me laugh, so … I make notes in my phone, I think, I have a funny idea. I'm on the train, and I'm chuckling to myself.

"I will laugh at myself as a Partridge comes into my head, and put it in my phone, on my own. Or I'll look in a shop window and think about, I might say, 'Oh, what would Alan say about that?' I'm still doing it now thirty years later, so it's like a condition now."

Last year, the BBC confirmed the six-part show will follow Alan as he settles back into life in the UK following a year living in Saudi Arabia.

Alan Partridge travels by helicopter from Norwich to London after attending the 'Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa' world premiere at Norwich's Hollywood Cinema (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Studiocanal) | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Studiocanal

An announcement teased: "What begins as a documentary about homecoming soon morphs into something more personal, as Alan realises that the happiness he thought he’d feel at being back in Norwich just hasn’t materialised. Something’s missing.

"Alan will then go "on a quest to understand his funk" exploring topics such as home life, work, relationships and nature and how they play a part in keeping us funk-free. And if he ends up being seen as a mental health champion for the middle-aged, who’s also a good fit to present other issues-led documentary strands, so be it."