Stranger Things will be returning to screens soon and with excitement building, Netflix has announced a brand-new project.

A new documentary film documenting the journey to the West End for the hit show’s stage adaptation ‘The First Shadow’ will be released next month. A synopsis of the Behind the Curtain: Stranger Thing The First Shadow says: “With special behind-the-scenes access, follow the cast and crew of "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" as they race against time to prepare the ambitious, boundary-pushing stage show for its West End debut amid mounting fan and critic anticipation.”

The stage production premiered at Phoenix Theatre in London on December 14, 2023, with previews from mid-November. Premiering to critical and audience acclaim, it has since spawned a Broadway production which is due to premiere in late April.

The First Shadow is a prequel story to the main Stranger Things series on Netflix. Set in 1959, it follows characters such as Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, Henry Creel and Joyce Maldonado (later known as Joyce Byers) in the story which kicked off the Stranger Things timeline.

Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer told Netflix’s Tudum that the origin story of The First Shadow “enhances” the upcoming fifth and final season of the show, in particular the storyline of Henry Creel, who was revealed to be villian Vecna. Ross said: “While Season 5 explores Henry’s backstory, the play provides a much deeper understanding of who he was — and how and why he became Vecna.”

He added: “While being familiar with Stranger Things will certainly deepen your understanding of the play, it was designed to work independently, requiring no prior knowledge of the show. Ultimately, this is the origin story of Henry Creel. The beginning of everything. Which is the perfect place to start!”

Stranger Things The First Shadow was a huge success when it premiered in London’s West End, winning two Olivier Awards and a WhatsOnStage Award. Behind The Curtain: Stranger Things The First Shadow lands on Netflix on April 15.

Stranger Things season five is expected to premiere in 2025. However a release date for the final season of the popular sci-fi show has not been confirmed by Netflix.