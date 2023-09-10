Strictly Come Dancing will return to TV soon for its 21st series - but how can you watch the show and its spin-off It Takes Two?

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s good news for Strictly Come Dancing fans as the dancing competition will return to TV soon. The BBC series, which is known for its glitz and glam, will see a new cohort of celebs attempt to win the Glitterball trophy, starting from Saturday, September 16.

This year, 15 celebs will go head to head as they learn dances including the Cha Cha Cha, Quickstep and Waltz alongside their professional partners. Hoping to win this year’s Glitterball Trophy are Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrity and professional pairings are yet to be announced by the BBC show, with fans due to find out about the dancing couples in the Strictly launch episode next weekend. The show will, fronted by Fleur East and co-host Janette Manrara following Rylan Clark’s exit, will return on Monday, September 25.

But how can you watch Strictly and It Takes Two this year? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Claudia Winkleman (L) and Tess Daly attend the red carpet launch for 'Strictly Come Dancing 2018' (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images)

Strictly will return to our screens on Saturday, September 16 for its launch episode. Fans of the show will be able to tune in to see their favourite celebs take to the floor on both BBC One from 6.35pm.

If you can’t catch the launch episode on TV, not to worry as the show will also be available to watch on catch up via BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strictly spin-off It Takes Two will also make a comeback this year. The show, which gives viewers backstage access to the BBC series, will air each week night at 6.30pm on BBC Two from Monday, September 25.