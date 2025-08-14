TV presenter and broadcaster Vicky Pattison is the latest celebrity to be announced for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The former reality TV star shot to fame in the 2010s as part of the cast of MTV show Geordie Shore. After appearing on the reality show, Vicky went on to appear on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, where she was crowned the Queen Of The Jungle in 2015.

Since then, Vicky has become a mainstay on popular shows such as Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and Celebrity Hunted. The TV star has also fronted her own documentaries, including her critically acclaimed show Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me.

Vicky Pattison is the latest star to join Strictly Come Dancing 2025. | BBC

Vicky has also released memoirs and novels, and hosts a Sunday afternoon show on Heart Radio. She also hosts the popular podcasts Get a Grip with Angela Scanlon and Love Bombed on BBC Sounds.

Speaking about joining the show, Vicky said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing lineup... but I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified. I am a not a natural dancer! However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way and I just really hope I don't make too much of a fool of myself!”

Vicky joins stars such as Thomas Skinner, Ellie Goldstein, George Clarke, La Voix and Chris Robshaw on this year’ series. Other celebrities who have signed up include Alex Kingston, Dani Dyer, Balvinder Sopal, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Strictly Come Dancing returns this autumn. The BBC has not yet confirmed an exact date of when the show will launch.