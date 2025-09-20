Strictly Come Dancing is back - and so is the threat of the so-called ‘Strictly curse’.

The hit BBC dance competition show launches on Saturday night, with a new group of celebrities set to be partner up with this professional dancer on launch night.

While fans will be looking forward to returning to the famous ballroom, there is one trend that celebs will be hoping to avoid this year. The ‘Strictly Curse’, as it has become known, has become a bigger talking point in recent years.

Here’s everything you need to know about it as the 2025 series gets underway.

What is the ‘Strictly curse’?

Spending many hours per day and many days per week training can bring celebrity contestants and their professional partners closer together. As a result, there have been a handful of contestants who have developed romantic feeling for their dance partner.

The Strictly curse is the term given to the phenomenon of celebrity contestants who find love and romance with their professional partner despite already being in a relationship at the start of the show. The term is used specifically for those contestants who are already in relationships at the beginning of the show, and does not refer to single celebs who eventually find love during their Strictly journey.

Host Claudia Winkleman opened up to Digital Spy about the supposed curse in 2018, describing the show’s environment as “intense”. She told the outlet: “It’s intoxicating, Strictly, because you’re all part of this extraordinary juggernaut. So I don’t think people fall in love with people, they might just love the experience.”

Which celebrities have been affected by the Strictly curse?

Many celebrities throughout Strictly’s 21 years have found love and romance on the show, with some appearing to fall victim to the so-called Strictly curse.

One of the most infamous incidences came in 2018, when comedian Seann Walsh was partnered with Katya Jones. The pair were spotted by photographers kissing in the street, despite both Seann and Katya being in relationships of their own. Seann had been dating actress Rebecca Humphries at the time, while Katya was married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones.

Seann Walsh and Katie Silverton at Strictly 2018 launch (Getty Images) | Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

The fallout of the scandal saw the pair apologise and describe the kiss as a one-off mistake, but it appeared to mark the end of their relationships. Seann and girlfriend Rebecca split shortly after photographs were published, while Katya and Neil announced their separation after 11 years together in August 2019.

Ex-rugby player Ben Cohen was partnered with Kristina Rihanoff during the 2013 series and he split from his wife of 11 years, Abby, shortly after the show ended. Despite Ben denying claims that Kristina was the reason for the split, Ben and his ex-dance partner later went on to date and eventually get engaged. They share a daughter together, born in 2016, with Ben also have two children from his marriage to Abby.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen, who have reportedly split, first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Prior to her relationship with Ben, Kristina was also in a highly-publicised relationship with boxer Joe Calzaghe. The pair were coupled together in 2009, with Joe ending his five-year relationship with then-girlfriend Jo-Emma Larvin just weeks into the series. Joe and Kristina dated from 2009 until 2013.

Countdown star Rachel Riley announced she was separating from her husband Jamie Gilbert in November 2013, during the time she was appearing on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Pasha Kovalev. The dancing pair announced they had began dating a month later and went on to get married as well as welcoming two children together.

In 2009, former Hollyoaks star Ricky Whittle split from his long-term girlfriend, soap co-star Carley Stenson, just weeks into his Strictly stint. He was partnered with Natalie Lowe, who he eventually went on to date. Carley would go on to be the partner of another Strictly contestant, when fellow Hollyoaks star Danny Mac took part in 2016, however her relationship survived the Strictly curse the second time around.

Strictly pros are also no stranger to cutting off a relationship to pursue a romantic spark with a celebrity partner. Dianne Buswell split from Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan while she was taking part in the 2018 series with YouTuber Joe Sugg. Dianne and Joe eventually went on to date and recently announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Romance appeared to be in the air in the 2018 series of the show, with Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton going on to date each other. Stacey split from personal trainer Sam Tucknott after the series ended and her and Kevin were crowned champions. Stacey has denied that her and Kevin’s relationship crossed a boundary during the series, with the pair going on to date months after the show ended. They have since welcomed one child together.