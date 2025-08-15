TV presenter Ross King is swapping the Hollywood Hills for the STrictly dancefloor as he joins this series of the hit BBC show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish broadcaster and writer Ross is best known to UK viewers as Good Morning Britain and Lorraine’s Los Angeles correspondent, covering the glitz and glam of major Hollywood occasions including the Oscars and reporting on the latest gossip in Tinseltown. He has worked on ITV shows since the early 1990s, first serving at the Hollywood correspondent on GMTV.

He began his career in radio, presenting on Radio Clyde in his hometown of Glasgow. He then made the move to the States and television, where he became in-demand. Ross hosted The Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet for six years running, and served as an entertainment anchor on LA’s KTLA, for which he won four News Emmy Awards and a Golden Mic Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollywood correspondent and TV presenter Ross King joins the Strictly Come Dancing. | BBC

The broadcaster has also written three novel with fellow writer Shari Low - The Rise, The Catch, and The Fall - and he has also written for comedy shows, stage plays and films.He was awarded an MBE in 2018 for his services to broadcasting, the arts, and charity.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Ross said: “From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom - it’s a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show. I can’t wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes! Let’s give this the best that I can! As my mum always said: “You’ll never know till you give it a go!”

Ross joins stars such as Thomas SKinner, Vicky Pattison and Stefan Dennis among many other, who have all already been announced as part of this year’s show. Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to screens this autumn, although a specific air date is yet to be confirmed by the BBC.