Strictly Come Dancing has been plunged into chaos after Nick Knowles pulled out of Movie Week due to injury - with bosses fearing he could quit the show altogether.

The DIY SOS star’s tenure on the BBC dancing competition show has been plagued by injury concerns so far. Last week, viewers were told that Knowles, 62, had suffered a shoulder injury that put his appearance on the second week in jeopardy.

While he did eventually take to the floor with partner Luba Mushtuk, he has now suffered a knee injury which has forced him to pull out of the famous Movie Week, which see the celebrity contestants perform with their partner to songs made famous on the silver screen. According to a source close to the show, Knowles has undergone an MRI scan after injuring himself.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are said to be fearing the worst after Nick Knowles pulled out of Movie Week due to a new injury. | BBC/Guy Levy

The source told The Mirror: “The fact he is getting scans shows just how serious this is. There is only so much time they can give him to recover.”

There are fears that a serious injury could through the show into chaos, after a tough year for Strictly bosses that included allegations of abuse and harassment against some ex-professional dancers and the subsequent report released by the BBC earlier this week. The source said: “Nick is a popular guy and losing him so early in the competition would be a blow to the show’s ratings too. It doesn’t look great at the moment so everyone is just hoping the outlook is better after the weekend.

“They can’t afford to lose anyone else when they’re trying to kickstart the series after the report was published this week. They need to move on with some more positive news.”

Speaking about his injury, Knowles told fans that he was “determined to get back and dance for you next week” and even plans to “glitter up the crutches” if he gets the go ahead. Mushtuk added: We really, really hope that the knee will be better for next week and we’ll be back on the dancefloor.”