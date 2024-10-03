Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wynne Evans, the 52 year old opera singer who rose to fame thanks to the Go Compare adverts, is now in another relationship.

Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has found love again with Liz Brookes, a dating events manager. A source told The Sun that: “Wynne and Liz met at an event and are taking things slow, but he’s excited about where the relationship might go. He is in a much better place now than when his marriage ended.

“It’s like night and day — and he is so happy.”

Wynne was previously married to Tanwen, a violinist who trained at the prestigious Royal College of Music. The couple met when they were on the same British Youth Orchestra course and Wynne proposed to Tanwen at Cardiff Central station.

Wynne and Tanwen have two children together, a daughter named Ismay and a son called Taliesin. The couple were together for 17 years before deciding to divorce in 2016.

The marriage split led to Wynne suffering from depression and he told BBC Radio Wales that“It made me very aware of being alone. And, even though I was only 46, I had this irrational fear of dying on my own. I had very dark thoughts and very dark days where I would contemplate all sorts of terrible things.

“I think it’s obvious what I’m saying, but I don’t want to say it because some people find it distressing. I'm fine to talk about it now, but at that time nothing would help me. I realised that I wanted my life to be over and I did some stupid things.”

After seeing a psychiatrist, Wynne began to take medication. He is now in a much better place and with the help of his new love interest Liz, she helped him lose weight ahead of appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

If you have been affected by any of these issues, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123