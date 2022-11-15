Former Top Gear presenter and motoring journalist for The Observer, Sue Baker, has died aged 67, after a battle with motor neurone disease.

Sue Baker, a TV presenter best known for being one of hosts on the BBC’s original run of its flagship motoring show, Top Gear, died on Monday 14 November, aged 67. She has been recognised as a trailblazer for women in motoring journalism for her work in the industry over more than 30 years.

Who was Sue Baker?

Baker was a prolific name in the motoring world, working as a presenter and journalist for more than three decades. She was one of the original presenters on the original run of Top Gear, joining in 1980, eight years before Jeremy Clarkson joined the BBC show.

The original format of Top Gear focused on car reviews, road safety, and consumer advice. Baker presented more than 100 episodes, leaving the series in 1991 to pursue more work in motoring journalism. Top Gear was rebooted with a new format in 2002, Clarkson stayed on as a presenter and was joined by James May and Richard Hammond.

Baker worked as the Observer’s motoring editor for 13 years - she also established the Motor Racing News Service in Kent, and worked for Saga magazine as a freelancer. She was also vice president of The Guild of Motoring Writers, and she is recognised as being one of the first women to climb so high in the world of car journalism.

How did Sue Baker die?

Baker died at her home surrounded by her family, her spokesman said. Baker had two children, two grandchildren, and a daughter in law. She passed away after a battle with motor neurone disease, which she had had for several years.

Motor neurone disease is a degenerative condition that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord. It affects mobility and movement and causes a variety of other symptoms such as weakness in the body, weight loss, and slurred speech. There is no cure and the condition is usually life-shortening.

Who has left tributes to Sue Baker?

Baker’s family paid tribute to her following her death - their statement said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of Sue’s passing. A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom & George, and a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy. She passed at home this morning with family around her.

“She was a talented and prolific writer, a charismatic TV presenter, and a passionate animal lover. She had a life and career that many would envy, but did it all with such grace that she was admired and respected by all who knew her. We know she meant so much to so many. Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND.”

The Guild of Motoring Writers said: “Sue was a pioneer for women in automotive journalism.”