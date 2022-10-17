The Question of Sport host split from wife Christine McGuinness this summer after rumours of an affair with another TV star

It has been a tough few months for TV presenter Paddy McGuinness after he and his wife Christine McGuinness jointly announced their split on the social media site Instagram.

The host of hit BBC shows including Top Gear, long-running quiz show Question of Sport and Celebrity Catchpoint is rumoured to have had an affair, although the star has not commented on the various media reports.

Meanwhile, former Real Housewives of Cheshire cast member and model Christine is believed to be shooting a reality TV series about her life. Social media posts have shown her with camera equipment in London.

The Mail on Sunday has reported that Paddy McGuinness has lost his position as one of the faces of M&S Food. But is this actually the case? Here’s what you need to know.

Paddy McGuinness and Christine McGuinness split up in July 2022 (image: Getty Images)

What happened to Paddy McGuinness’s marriage?

Advertisement

Paddy McGuinness, 49, had been married to Christine McGuinness, 34, for 11 years at the time of the announcement of their split in July 2022. They were introduced by a mutual friend in 2007.

In a statement published on Instagram, the couple wrote: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we made the difficult decision to separate, but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together. We hope this now draws a line under any more unwanted or unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye, we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.”

The statement came just days after a report in The Sun that Paddy McGuinness had been spotted kissing another TV presenter in April. The story said the couple had been seen rowing in the wake of the rumours.

Advertisement

After the pair released their statement, another piece by The Sun said Paddy McGuinness had been caught flirting online with another woman. He has not publicly commented on any of the stories.

Paddy McGuinness has been a Top Gear host since 2019 (image: Getty Images)

Is Paddy McGuinness still the face of M&S Food?

On 16 October, the Mail on Sunday reported that Paddy McGuinness had been axed as the face of M&S’s food campaigns. The presenter has fronted the grocer’s summer and Christmas TV campaigns alongside fellow stars Emma Willis, Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes.

However, M&S told NationalWorld that nothing had changed about its relationship with the former Take Me Out host. The supermarket confirmed it continues to work with him and that he remains as one of its celebrity ambassadors.