Sue Perkins has apologised and ‘feels terrible’ after misgendering the HOTD star.

Sue Perkins has issued an apology after accidently misgendering House of the Dragon’s star Emma D’Arcy.

The former Great British Bake Off host was speaking to the stars of the hit Game of Thrones spin-off on the red carpet at the premiere earlier this week. When chatting with actor Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, Perkins referred to Smith’s co-star D’Arcy as “she”, when the actor uses they/them pronouns.

Smith, was praised by fans after he corrected Perkins, telling her: “I have to say, aren’t they brilliant? They are absolutely brilliant and you’re in for a real treat with Emma this year.”

Perkins has since apologised for the incident on X, revealing in a comment that she feels “terrible”, that it was a “s****y mistake” and they “would never want to be disrespectful” to the actor.

Perkins said: “It was a s****y mistake. Had loads of stuff going on in my earpiece and so wasn’t as focused as I should have been. No excuses though. These things matter and I feel terrible about it. Am a massive fan of their work and would never want to be disrespectful.”

One user commented: “As someone who is misgendered on a regular basis, we get it. Mistakes are made.” To which Perkins replied: “I’m sorry”. Another social media user asked if she would be apologising to D’Arcy directly, Perkins replied: “Of course I will.”

