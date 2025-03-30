Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Journalist Laura Kuenssberg will pull no punches with her big interview on her BBC One programme today.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is on at 9am today (March 29) and sees the reporter taking on the biggest news stories of the week.

The show typically focuses on political and public interest stories, with Kuenssberg interviewing guests throughout the programme. The journalist previously served as the BBC’s political editor, and was the first woman to hold this position at the broadcasting giant.

She stepped down from this role in 2022 and was replaced by Chris Mason. Now, her weekly BBC One slot has become the flagship political interview show. Chief among these will be an interview with the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Justin Welby.

He stood down in November last year after a report revealed he did not adequately follow up on reports about serial abuser John Smyth, who was heavily involved with the Church of England.

During the interview, Dr Welby admits he was “overwhelmed” by the number of child abuse allegations he was made aware of - particularly pertaining to Smyth, thought to be the most prolific abuser associated with the Church of England. It is his first interview since resigning from his post.

Kuenssberg will be presenting the show herself this week, although Victoria Derbyshire has previously stepped in when she has been absent.