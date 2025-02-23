Laura Kuenssberg will be quizzing a host of famous and political famous on her show today.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is on at 9am this morning (Sunday 23 February) and this week we'll be hearing from Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, and Oxford University's new chancellor and former Conservative Party leader William Hague.

Former Conservative chief whip Simon Hart, writer and broadcaster Stephen Fry and Economist editor Zanny Minton Beddoes are also appearing. The programme comes after last week’s episode which saw Victoria Derbyshire take over from Kuenssberg.

Last week Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, and shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel faced questions. as well as Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay and Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice.

Users on X posted this morning asking when Derbyshire would be back on the programme. One wrote: “Any chance of Victoria Derbyshire hosting the programme?“. While another said: “When is Victoria back?“.