American soul singer-songwriter Jerry ‘The Iceman’ Butler has passed away at his home in Chicago.

TMZ reported that Jerry ‘The Iceman’ Butler’s assistant Marty, “also known as "niece at heart," tells TMZ ... he passed away from natural causes on Thursday night at his home in Chicago. Marty notes Jerry was suffering from Parkinson's Disease.”

Jerry ‘The Iceman’ Butler will be best remembered for being the lead singer of The Impressions, an R&B Group whose members included Curtis Mayfield. Jerry ‘The Iceman’ Butler’ became known for hits such as Only The Strong Survive and Never Give You Up when he went on to have a solo career.

Jerry ‘The Iceman’ Butler went into politics and was a commissioner for Cook County, Illinois between1985 to 2018. Tony award winner Melba Moore paid tribute to Jerry Butler on Instagram and wrote: “RIP Jerry,” followed by a broken red heart emoji.

Melba Moore also wrote: “The iceman Jerry Butler. Chicago icon/Legend. Love Melba Forever Moore.”

Sean Howard paid tribute to Jerry Butler on Facebook and wrote: “Rest in Peace Commissioner Jerry Butler..

“I want to thank Mr. Butler for all of his wisdom that he poured into me during my days as the Television Spokesman for Cook county.

“Mr. Butler knew my late mother and always looked out for me. When my son was born, Mr. Butler sent a card with a very nice check inside. He was such a wonderful man with a big heart. My mom had a few photos in which she took with him. I’m going to search for those pics..

“And of course Mr. Butler, affectionately known as ‘The Iceaman’ was one of the greatest ‘soul singers of all time..

“Thank for everything Mr. Butler.”