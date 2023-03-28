The cast of season 15 of Channel 4 comedy game show Taskmaster has been revealed ahead of the series premiere this week

Greg Davies returns in the role of the Taskmaster, the man the contestants will all be hoping to please through success in their challenges. Show creator Alex Horne will also return as the Taskmaster’s assistant as he observes each of the celebrities' attempts.

Last year, Dara Ó Briain became the latest Taskmaster champion, beating fellow contestants Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa, and Sarah Millican over the 10-week competition.

Another five contestants will join Alex at the iconic Taskmaster House in West London where they will take on all manner of bizarre challenges for the 15th series. Each week they will bring in an item to fit a brief set by Alex, and will then be berated on their efforts by Gregg.

This will set the tone for the rest of the show, which is likely to feature plenty of scenes of the contestants failing to comprehend their given tasks and making a fool of themselves as they try to fulfil the Taskmaster's instructions. Although contestants will also impress with their out of the box thinking and ingenious approach to problem solving.

Taskmaster season 15 contestants

Who are the Taskmaster 2023 contestants?

Frankie Boyle

Stand-up comedian Frankie Boyle became widely known as panellist on Mock the Week 2005-2009. After leaving the show he headed his own comedy series, Frankie Boyle's Tramadol Nights, and chat show Frankie Boyle's New World Order. He has also appeared on other shows including Would I Lie to You?, The Last Leg, and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Mae Martin

The Canadian comic Mae Martin is known for starring in the Netflix series Feel Good, for which they won the Bafta TV for award for Best Female Comedy Performance, though Mae has announced they are non-binary. They played Grace St. James in the second season of The Flight Attendant, and has appeared as a contestant on House of Games.

Ivo Graham

Ivo Graham is a stand-up comedian and comedy writer and has performed several popular shows at the Edinburgh Fringe including Bowties and Johnnies, No Filter, and Educated Guess. He has been a contestant on several comedy shows including House of Games, Guessable, QI, Question Team, and Hypothetical.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Kiell Smith-Bynoe is a comedy actor most known for his roles as Dean in Stath Lets Flats, Mike Cooper in Ghosts, and Jovell Maynard in Man Like Mobeen. He also appeared in Noel Edmonds’ short-lived series Cheap Cheap Cheap.

Jenny Eclair

Novelist and comedian Jenny Eclair will be recognised for her role in the BBC sitcom Grumpy Old Women. She was also a panellist on Loose Women from 2011-2012, and has made guest appearances on Room 101, QI, and Pointless Celebrities. Her novels include Having a Lovely Time, Life, Death and Vanilla Slices, and Moving.

When is Taskmaster season 15 on TV?