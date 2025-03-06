The Apprentice fans watched last week as Dr Jana Denzel quit the boardroom - now the real reason he quit the BBC juggernaut has been revealed.

Viewers watched as the dental studio owner quit in dramatic scenes in the boardroom last week, before the results of his task as project manager were even announced.

He told a bewildered Lord Sugar that he was not the “right fit” for the process before leaving the show altogether, adding on the spin-off companion show You’re Hired that he felt as though his fellow contestants were hungrier for the business magnate’s investment.

However, sources close to the show have revealed the real reason that Jana walked away, stating that the dentist, who had been favourite to win the show at one point, felt that he had been “set up to fail” by producers. The source told The Sun: “Jana felt that he was being tripped up in tasks designed to make him look bad.”

They added: “He understands reality TV has to be about entertainment, but was unhappy about how unfair and staged it felt. He raised concerns to the production staff, expecting some support, but felt that he was shrugged off and instead warned about being disruptive to the integrity of the show.”

The source added that after feeling as though “his contributions to the tasks were repeatedly being brushed over in the boardroom”, he questioned whether he wanted to remain in the process at all. Jana also reportedly questioned whether he had been labelled as “troublesome” for raising his concerns with producers.

The revelation comes after it was originally reported that Jana had been spoken to by production staff after allegedly using the term “coloured” to describe a black character during a marketing portion of a task. The BBC confirmed that it was an “honest mistake” made by Jana, and that he did his best to rectify it immediately.

He was also offered additional training from production, which he agreed to “willingly”. The BBC confirmed that his self-elimination from the show was not linked to this incident.