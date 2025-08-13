Actress Michelle Keegan is returning to screens in a new ITV crime drama.

The Blame will star the former Coronation Street and Brassic star as a police detective inspector Emma Crane, alongside The Riot Club and Great Expectations star Douglas Booth who will appear as DI Tom Radley. Filming is due to begin this summer, with Megan Gallagher serving as lead writer and executive producer.

The story, based on Charlotte Langley’s debut novel of the same name, will follow the detectives as they investigate the death of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen in the town of Wakestead. However, their investigation lead them to digging deeper into the misogyny and corruption in their own team as institutional coverups are uncovered.

Michelle Keegan is set to play a police detective inspector in new ITV crime drama The Blame. | Getty Images

Also due to appear in the new six-part series includes Mr Bates Vs The Post Office actor Ian Hart as DCI Kenneth Walker, Line Of Duty’s Nigel Boyle as digital forensic technician Brett Shergill, Keegan’s Fool Me Once co-star Joe Armstrong as ice-skating coach Kyle Frasier, and Coronation Street actress Matilda Freeman as murder victim Sophie. House of the Dragon star Gavin Spokes, Masters of the Air actor Josh Bolt and Cold Feet star Ceallach Spellman will round out the cast.

Megan Gallagher said: “The Blame is such an important and urgent story to tell; I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to bring Charlotte Langley’s world and characters to life on screen.”

ITV’s director of drama Polly Hill, said: “The Blame is a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels. Megan is such a wonderful and clever writer, and with Michelle Keegan in the lead and (executive producer) Nicola Shindler at the helm, this is going to be an unmissable drama and one I’m very proud to have on ITV.”

Shindler and Richard Fee, executive producers for Quay Street Productions, added: “We are so delighted to be working with Megan again, she is an exceptional writer who has written a compelling series taking viewers on a twisty journey to discover what really happened through the lens of a contemporary police station brimming with secrets, corruption, and betrayal.

“We are also thrilled at the brilliant cast led by Michelle and Douglas, who will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering who to trust at a time when the themes explored in The Blame are more relevant than ever.”

With filming due to start this summer, there is no confirmed release date announced as of yet. When it does premiere, The Blame will air on ITV1 and STV, with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player.