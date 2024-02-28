The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin: cast of Apple TV series with Noel Fielding, and release date
Noel Fielding leads a cast of well known British comedians in new Apple TV adventure fantasy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, premiering in March.
The six part series follows the hapless Dick, who is a peace-loving vegan and knitting aficionado, as he accidentally kills the leader of an outlaw band and becomes a highwayman.
In his gang’s efforts to rise up the highwayman leaderboard and make his butcher father (played by the ever brilliant Mark Heap) proud, Dick meets various misfits in Georgian era London, played by a long line of popular UK comedy actors appearing in guest roles.
Is there a trailer?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin?
- Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin
- Hugh Bonneville as Jonathan Wild
- Asim Chaudhry as Craig the Warlock
- Tamsin Greig as Lady Helen Gwinear
- Mark Heap as John Turpin
- Ellie White as Nell Brazier
- Joe Wilkinson as Geoffrey the Gaoler
- Marc Wootton as Moose Pleck
- Michael Fielding as Benny Turpin
- Kiri Flaherty as Little Karen
- Samuel Leakey as Christopher Wilde
- Geoffrey McGivern as Lord Rookwood
- Dolly Wells as Eliza Bean
Guest stars:
- Laura Checkley as Sandra
- Greg Davies as Leslie Duvall
- Jessica Hynes as The Reddlehag
- Paul Kaye as Ratclyff
- Guz Khan as Gow
- Diane Morgan as Maureen
- Connor Swindells as Tommy Silversides
- David Threlfall as Tom King
When is the release date of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin?
The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday March 1, with the first two episodes. The rest of the series will be released weekly, with the finale coming on March 29.
