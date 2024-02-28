Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Noel Fielding leads a cast of well known British comedians in new Apple TV adventure fantasy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, premiering in March.

The six part series follows the hapless Dick, who is a peace-loving vegan and knitting aficionado, as he accidentally kills the leader of an outlaw band and becomes a highwayman.

In his gang’s efforts to rise up the highwayman leaderboard and make his butcher father (played by the ever brilliant Mark Heap) proud, Dick meets various misfits in Georgian era London, played by a long line of popular UK comedy actors appearing in guest roles.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin?

Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin

Hugh Bonneville as Jonathan Wild

Asim Chaudhry as Craig the Warlock

Tamsin Greig as Lady Helen Gwinear

Mark Heap as John Turpin

Ellie White as Nell Brazier

Joe Wilkinson as Geoffrey the Gaoler

Marc Wootton as Moose Pleck

Michael Fielding as Benny Turpin

Kiri Flaherty as Little Karen

Samuel Leakey as Christopher Wilde

Geoffrey McGivern as Lord Rookwood

Dolly Wells as Eliza Bean

Guest stars:

Laura Checkley as Sandra

Greg Davies as Leslie Duvall

Jessica Hynes as The Reddlehag

Paul Kaye as Ratclyff

Guz Khan as Gow

Diane Morgan as Maureen

Connor Swindells as Tommy Silversides

David Threlfall as Tom King

When is the release date of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin?