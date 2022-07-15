The Control Room is a new BBC miniseries about an emergency call handler who receives a desperate call from someone who seems to know him

Three-part BBC miniseries The Control Room is a new fast-paced drama that follows Gabe, a call handler working for the Scottish ambulance service.

When Gabe receives a distress call from a woman claiming to have killed someone his normal workday is turned upside down.

Things quickly get worse when, during the call, the woman recognises Gabe’s voice and he finds his own life in danger.

Who is in the cast of The Control Room?

Iain De Caestecker as Gabe

Gabe is the emergency call handler who is pulled into a web of mystery when he answers a call from a woman who recognises his voice and claims to know him.

One of De Caestecker’s earliest screen roles was playing Adam Barlow on Coronation Street until 2003 but he is now better known for his role as Leo Fitz in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

His other roles include playing a Douglas in the BBC comedy drama series US, and Duncan Knock in the political drama Roadkill.

Taj Atwal as Leigh

Leigh is Gabe’s supervisor, who is also in a secret relationship with Gabe and becomes concerned for him after he takes the fateful call.

Atwal played PC Tatleen Sohota in season five of Line of Duty, and Roxy in the drama mystery The Syndicate.

Recently, she starred as Rana in the east Yorkshire-based sitcom Hullraisers.

Joanna Vanderham as Sam Tolmie

Sam is a mysterious character in the show - she is a fiery but damaged individual who has become caught up in something much bigger than herself.

Vanderham’s first screen role came in 2011, playing Cathy in the crime series The Runaway, and she has since starred in Dancing on the Edge, The Paradise, and Warrior.

She played Atropos in season five of superhero series Legends of Tomorrow, and played Amanda Drummond in the Irvine Welsh series Crime.

Sharon Rooney as DI Anna Breck

Breck is the leading detective investigator trying to track down the woman who called Gabe - she finds the case to be far more unusual than others she has handled.

Rooney’s breakout role was playing Rae in the coming-of-age comedy series My Mad Fat Diary.

Her other roles include playing Kiki Stokes in The Tunnel, Ruth in Jerk, and Bertha in comedy series Deep Heat.

Daniel Portman as Anthony Hardison

Hardison is the control room supervisor and second in command after Leigh and is there to assist call handlers when needed.

Portman will be recognised for playing Podrick Payne in several seasons of fantasy series Game of Thrones.

He also played Gary Walsh in the intense thriller series Vigil, and starred as Angus McDonald in the 2019 film Robert the Bruce.

Stuart Bowman as Ian

Ian is Gabe’s father, although little else is known about the character or his motivations currently.

His most well known role to date is playing Stephen Hunter-Dunn, the head of MI5 in the BBC drama series The Bodyguard.

Bowman’s other screen roles include playing Bishop Aubrey Gray in Grantchester, Sean Palmer in Alex Rider, and Graeme Stanton in The Serpent.

When is The Control Room on TV?

The Control Room will premiere on BBC One on 17 July at 9pm. There are three episodes in the miniseries - episode two will air at 9pm on 18 July and episode three will air at 9pm on 19 July.