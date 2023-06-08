Everything you need to know about the cast of The Crowded Room, from why you recognise them already to what you should watch them in next

The Crowded Room, a new true crime thriller starring Tom Holland, is coming to Apple TV+ this June. The series follows Danny Sullivan, a young man arrested for his apparent involvement in a shooting – but insists on his innocence throughout the interrogation process.

Like many true crime dramas, The Crowded Room stars a number of famous faces, with Holland joined by the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Sasha Lane in key roles as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of The Crowded Room, from where you know them from already to what you should watch them in next.

Tom Holland plays Danny Sullivan

Tom Holland as Danny and Sasha Lane as Ariana in The Crowded Room (Credit: Apple TV+)

Who do they play in The Crowded Room? Tom Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a young man accused of a shooting in New York but insists on his innocence.

Where have I seen them before? Holland is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting in 2015 with Captain America: Civil War and with further films still in development. Otherwise, you might also recognise him from adventure blockbuster Uncharted, the Herman Melville biopic In the Heart of the Sea, and the Hilary Mantel adaptation Wolf Hall.

What should I watch them in next? You might want to check out some of Holland’s previous efforts to position himself as a serious actor away from the Marvel universe – perhaps the Apple TV+ film Cherry, about a young veteran with PTSD who turns to robbing banks, or maybe Netflix’s The Devil All The Time.

Amanda Seyfried plays Rya Goodwin

Amanda Seyfried as Ria in The Crowded Room, stood in front of a chalkboard (Credit: Apple TV+)

Who do they play in The Crowded Room? Amanda Seyfried plays Rya Goodwin, an investigator who takes a particular interest in Danny and spends much of the series interrogating him about his past.

Where have I seen them before? You’ll know Seyfried from films like Mamma Mia (and its sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again), Mean Girls, and Jennifer’s Body. On television, she’s previously appeared in both Veronica Mars and the HBO drama Big Love.

What should I watch them in next? One of Seyfried’s best performances in recent years was in the Elizabeth Holmes biopic The Dropout, which rightly won her both a Golden Globe and an Emmy – it’s well-worth checking out if you’ve not seen it before.

Emmy Rossum plays Candy Sullivan

Emmy Rossum as Candy in The Crowded Room, a shelf of drinks behind her (Credit: Apple TV+)

Who do they play in The Crowded Room? Emmy Rossum plays Candy Sullivan, Danny’s mother. (You might be wondering why Rossum – only nine years older than Holland – is playing his mother, but it’s mostly in flashback scenes. She’s playing her real age, he’s playing 15ish.)

Where have I seen them before? You’ll recognise Emmy Rossum from films like The Day After Tomorrow and Phantom of the Opera, both of which she starred in quite early in her career; since then, she’s gone on to become best known as Fiona Gallagher in the US adaption of Shameless, which she starred in for nearly nine years.

What should I watch them in next? For another drama based on a true story (albeit one with an entirely different style to The Crowded Room), you might want to check out Angelyne, which stars Rossum as a famous-but-secretive model who put up billboards of herself around LA without ever revealing her true identity.

Sasha Lane plays Ariana

Sasha Lane as Ariana in The Crowded Room (Credit: Apple TV+)

Who do they play in The Crowded Room? Sasha Lane plays Ariana, a close friend of Danny’s who plays a key role in the shooting he’s eventually accused of.

Where have I seen them before? You’ll recognise Lane from films like Hearts Beat Loud and The Miseducation of Cameron Post, as well as the television series Conversations with Friends and Utopia. Like her castmate Tom Holland, she’s also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing a supporting role in the Disney+ series Loki.

What should I watch them in next? Lane’s performance in American Honey – her first acting role – is still her most acclaimed.

Who else stars in The Crowded Room?

The cast of The Crowded Room also includes Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown) as Isabel, Will Chase (Nashville) as Marlin Reid, Christopher Abbott (Catch-22) as Stan Camisa, Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery) as Jack Lamb, Lior Raz (Fauda) as Yitzak Safdie, and Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom) as Matty Dunn amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Crowded Room?

Akiva Goldsman wrote or co-wrote every episode of The Crowded Room. Goldsman, who in recent years has worked on a number of different Star Trek series, is probably best known as the Oscar-winning screenwriter of the Russell Crowe film A Beautiful Mind. Suzanne Heathcote, best known as showrunner of Killing Eve Season 3, co-wrote a number of episodes with Goldsman and served as an executive producer on The Crowded Room.

Kornél Mundruczó (Johanna) was lead director on The Control Room, helming the opening two episodes. Mona Fastvold (The World to Come), Brady Corbet (Vox Lux), and Alan Taylor (Game of Thrones) also directed a number of subsequent episodes.

