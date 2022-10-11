Céline Buckens stars in an adaptation of Jess Ryder’s novel of the same name this October

The Ex-Wife, a new drama starring Céline Buckens, is coming to Paramount+ on Wednesday 12 October.

The series, which is based on the novel of the same name by, is the first Paramount+ original produced in the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Ex-Wife.

What’s it about?

Tasha is living the dream: she has the perfect house, a loving husband and a beautiful little girl. But there’s one large blot on Tasha’s marital landscape: her husband’s ex-wife won’t leave them alone and seems intent on staying in the picture. What if the dream becomes a nightmare?

Who stars in The Ex-Wife?

Tom Mison and Céline Buckens in The Ex-Wife, standing close to one another and laughing (Credit: Paramount+)

Céline Buckens plays Tasha, the wife with the picture-perfect life. Buckens is probably best known for lead roles in the film War Horse and the Netflix series Free Rein, though you might also recognise her from an impressive recent performance in the BBC drama Showtrial.

Tom Mison plays Jack, the husband. He’s best known for playing Ichabod Crane in Sleepy Hollow, though you might also recognise him from Parade’s End and Watchmen. More recently, he’s had a supporting role in the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama See.

Janet Montgomery plays Jen, Jack’s ex-wife. Montgomery is best known for lead roles in Salem and New Amsterdam, though you might also recognise her from guest appearances in Black Mirror, Merlin, Skins, and The Romanoffs.

Jordan Stephens plays Sam, Tasha’s best friend. Stephens is probably best known as one half of the musical duo Rizzle Kicks, but you might’ve seen him giving a great performance in Mae Martin’s Feel Good. I once stood next to him for some time at the British Museum without realising who he was.

Who writes and directs The Ex-Wife?

The series was written by Catherine Steadman, who also serves as executive producer. Steadman is best known as an actor, having starred for a number of years in Downton Abbey, but is also the author of three books (Something in the Water, Mr Nobody, The Disappearing Act).

Brian O’Malley (The Lodgers, That Dirty Black Bag) directed all four episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Ex-Wife?

The Ex-Wife is coming to Paramount+ on Wednesday 12 October.

You can sign up for Paramount+ individually here, or sign up for Sky Cinema (which also gives you access to Paramount+) right here.

How many episodes is The Ex-Wife?

There are four episodes of The Ex-Wife, each around an hour long.

Where is The Ex-Wife filmed?

Though it’s set in London, The Ex-Wife was actually filmed in Budapest. It’s one of a number of recent dramas to do that – you might remember the Sheridan Smith Channel 5 drama The Teacher, which was set in Bradford but filmed in Budapest, and several upcoming Channel 5 dramas are doing the same again – because of tax incentives that make it cheaper to base production in Hungary rather than the UK.

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is! The Ex-Wife is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Jess Ryder. You might have read some of Ryder’s other books, like Lie to Me and Night Away.

Why should I watch The Ex-Wife?