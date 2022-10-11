Chloe Grace Moretz and Gary Carr star in a new adaptation of Neuromancer author William Gibson’s 2018 novel The Peripheral

The Peripheral, a new science fiction drama starring Chloe Grace Moretz, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday 21 October.

The series, which is executive produced by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is an adaptation of the book of the same name from William Gibson.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Peripheral.

What is it about?

Flynne Fisher tries to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future – until the future comes calling for her.

Who stars in The Peripheral?

Gary Carr as Wilf Netherton and Chloe Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher in The Peripheral (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Chloe Grace Moretz plays Flynne Fisher, the lead character. Moretz is perhaps best known still for her days as a child star, appearing in films like Kick-Ass and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, but you might also recognise her from Hugo and 30 Rock. She was also absolutely fantastic in The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which you should really watch.

Gary Carr plays Wilf Netherton. Carr is best known for playing Fidel Best in Death in Paradise, though you might also recognise him as the American Jazz singer Jack Ross from Downton Abbey. He also played himself in two episodes of The Good Fight.

Jack Reynor plays Burton Fisher, Flynne’s brother. Fisher has previously appeared in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Cherry, Sing Street, and Detroit. He also starred in Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams, which is a nice kind of Amazon/science fiction/Jack Reynor connection.

They’re joined by T’Nia Miller (Years and Years), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Charlotte Riley (Press), and Adelind Horan (The Deuce) amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Peripheral?

The series was created by Scott B Smith, a novelist and screenwriter best known for his work on A Simple Plan and The Burnt Orange Heresy. The series is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are best known for Westworld.

Vincenzo Natali – director of films like Cube and Cypher, as well as episodes of Hannibal, Westworld, and American Gods – helmed the pilot episode of The Peripheral. His work can next be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, which he also directed an episode of.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Peripheral?

The Peripheral begins on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 21 October, with new episodes available weekly thereafter. It’s going to get an episode-by-episode release, like The Boys or The Rings of Power, rather than a box-set drop like Paper Girls or A League of Their Own.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes, which will each be around an hour long.

Will there be a second series?

Yes, there will! Amazon Studios confirmed earlier this year that a second series is currently in active development.

Is The Peripheral based on a book?

Yes, it is! The Peripheral is based on William Gibson’s 2014 novel of the same name. He’s probably best known for his 1984s cyberpunk hit Neuromancer, though you might also have read Mona Lisa Overdrive and Pattern Recognition. His most recent novel, Agency, was published in 2020.

Why should I watch The Peripheral?