The BBC’s latest adaptation of The Famous Five, an adventure series based on the classic children’s novels by Enid Blyton, proved controversial after it aired on New Year’s Eve.

The series stars Game of Thrones baddie Jack Gleeson in a committed role as the nasty Wentworth, and Ted Lasso star James Lance as Uncle Quentin.

Five on a Treasure Island is the first of a planned three episode miniseries by director Nicolas Winding Refn, who is best known for helming ultraviolet movies like Bronson, Drive, and The Neon Demon. Refn said that he wanted to reimagine the series for a new audience, but his creative choices have been met with backlash.

The Famous Five 2023 series is criticised for anachronistic score

When was The Famous Five written?

The first book in the Famous Five series, Five on a Treasure Island, was published in 1942. Blyton wrote almost one book a year up until 1963, and there are 21 books in the series in total.

The books have been adapted into several films and TV series - two Danish films were made in 1969 and 1970, and five German adaptations came out in the 2010s.

Two British live action series were made based on the books - a 26-part series in 1978, and a show which ran for two 13-episode seasons from 1995-1996. An animated series, Famous 5: On the Case, was made in 2008 and set in modern times.

Diaana Babnicova plays George in The Famous Five

Why have viewers criticised The Famous Five TV adaptation?

The 2023 adaptation of the first Famous Five novel is a period drama as it is set in the time that the book was written, 1942. The feature-length adaptation was first released on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on December 9 2023.

But, it was after it aired on BBC One on the morning of New Year’s Eve, that the episode was widely criticised. The main gripe with viewers was that the soundtrack, which features electronic music, felt out of place in a period drama.

One viewer shared their views on X, posting: “Having trouble with this soundtrack on #FamousFive. Love a bit of ambient electronic, but it just seems a bit... anachronistic to have that backdrop to a 1939 adventure film.”

Another shared: “I was looking forward to the new version of #TheFamousFive but the title sequence & music put me right off! Absolutely zero attempt to give a sense of time & place.”

However, many others took to X to complain that the character of the tomboy George was portrayed by a Black actress, and some incorrectly claimed that the character had been transformed into a trans child in the new series.

When is The Famous Five on TV?