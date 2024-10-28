The Gathering: Channel 4 axes popular drama that scored awards haul after just one series
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sun has reported that The Gathering, starring Ten Pound Poms star Warren Brown and Saltburn actress Sadie Soverall, will not be returning to screens despite picking up good rating during its initial run in May.
The show also picked up gongs at the prestigious Monte Carlo Television Festival, including for Best Series, Best Actor for Warren Brown, and Best Actress for Eva Morgan.
The show was set in Merseyside and followed the story of a violent attack on a teenage girl at an illegal rave that uncovers a series of secrets and lies that have been hidden by the seaside community. It was created by the producers behind Line of Duty and was a hit with viewers when it premiered earlier this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.