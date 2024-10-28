Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Channel 4 has axed one of its popular drama shows after just one series despite impressive ratings.

The Sun has reported that The Gathering, starring Ten Pound Poms star Warren Brown and Saltburn actress Sadie Soverall, will not be returning to screens despite picking up good rating during its initial run in May.

The show also picked up gongs at the prestigious Monte Carlo Television Festival, including for Best Series, Best Actor for Warren Brown, and Best Actress for Eva Morgan.

The show was set in Merseyside and followed the story of a violent attack on a teenage girl at an illegal rave that uncovers a series of secrets and lies that have been hidden by the seaside community. It was created by the producers behind Line of Duty and was a hit with viewers when it premiered earlier this year.

However, it looks like it wasn’t enough for Ollie Madden, the new head of Channel 4 TV drama. The show’s executive producer Simon Heath said: “The series performed very well for Channel 4 but there are new people in charge and new priorities, meaning The Gathering won’t be coming back.”