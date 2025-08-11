The Gilded Age has become a huge hit for HBO and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and fans are clamouring for news on the next installment.

Season three of the period drama drew to an end on Sunday, August 10, with attention quickly turning to the future of the show after the season finale.

The Gilded Age has become a sleeper hit for US network HBO, who snapped up Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes so develop a US-based period drama following the success of his hit series and other period drama s such as Bridgerton. First hitting screens in 2022, the show built a modest following that grew with strong word-of-mouth reviews, as well a major success at award shows.

Starring Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, and Morgan Spector, the series follows two families in the ‘Gilded Age’ of the 1880s in New York City as they navigate high society.

After finishing season three, many fans are eager to find out if and when the show will return - here’s everything you need to know.

The Gilded Age is set to return for a 4th season. | HBO

Is The Gilded Age returning for season 4?

HBO previously officially announced that The Gilded Age would be returning for a fourth season. The announcement was made in July, with HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi saying in a statement: “We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season.

“Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘can’t-miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”

When will The Gilded Age season 4 be out?

As of yet, there is not official release date or timeline for season 4. However, we can hazard a guess based on the turnaround of previous seasons.

There have been three seasons of The Gilded Age since it first hit screens in 2022. The largest gap in the schedule was between season two and three, with the installments release just under two years apart.

Of course, production could take a little less time with season four - therefore, we can speculate that season four may hit screens in late 2026 or the first half of 2027.