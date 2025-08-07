Wednesday returned to Netflix this week with four new episodes with Jenna Ortega returning in the lead role.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The horror-comedy series made its return to the streaming service on August 6 after a three-year wait for fans. Wednesday dropped four fresh episodes on Netflix, and even more content is on its way with the second part of the season set to be released on September 3.

But while there’s not long to go before we get the conclusion of Wednesday season two, there’s still time for a refresh on how part one of the series ended. Here’s everything you need to know before Wednesday returns for its epic conclusion.

*Major spoilers for Wednesday Season 2 - Part 1 ahead!*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first four episodes of Wednesday season two has been released on Netflix. | HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

How does Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 end?

Throughout the first four episodes of season two, we have seen Wednesday attempting to prevent the death of her best friend Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) after she has a vision of her tombstone. In addition to this, there have been murders at the hands of some ominous crows, as well as Wednesday attempting to identify a stalker who is taunting her incessantly.

Her investigation leads to uncovering a plot being run from Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. Wednesday leads the investigation with her Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) in tow, and shortly before part one’s climax, she escorts a Willow Hill inmate out of the building while referring to herself as an angel of vengeance.

Wednesday season two starring Fred Armisen and Jenna Ortega | HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

This has led some to believe that the person she is escorting is actually her aunt Ophelia Frump, sister of Wednesday’s mother Morticia who share similar powers to Wednesday but which ultimately led to her experiencing psychic symptoms including black tears. Wednesday has been seen having trouble with her powers this season, leading to a link between the two.

In the final moments of season two part one, Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who has broken out, shoves Wednesday from an upstairs window while in his Hyde form, leaving her looking bloody on the floor. Police chase Tyler, while an ambulance races to Wednesday as the young Addams Family member speaks in the voiceover of her “final moments”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: "I've always dreamed of looking death in the face. But in my final moments, all I hear is my mother's words ringing in my ears. Maybe I have made things worse. Much worse."

Is Wednesday dead?

Our last glimpse of Wednesday in part one was that of her lying motionless on the ground after being flung from the window of Willow Hill by Tyler (Hunter Doohan). It doesn’t look good for Wednesday, but given we still have four episodes of season two to enjoy from September 3 onwards, it’s unlikely that Wednesday Addams has met her end just yet.

In addition to this, the show has already been confirmed for a third season by netflix and another series of Wednesday is highly unlikely without the main character being a key part of the ongoing story.

Likewise, we already saw Wednesday sustain serious injuries in season one, but she was protected by her ancestor Goody Addams. This seems less likely in season two however, as Goody is no longer around and Wednesday has already been seen struggling with her powers this season.