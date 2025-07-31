Jenna Ortega has returned as the titular horror queen Wednesday Addams in the smash-hit Netflix series based on The Addams Family.

The series topped Netflix charts worldwide when it was released in 2022. Wednesday made stars of its cast including Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers, who were joined on screen by Catherine Zeta Jones, Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie.

Wednesday went on to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits in years and fans have been calling out for new episode of The Addams Family horror-comedy.

Season two - part one hits the streaming service to much fanfare on Wednesday, August 6. But there will be more Wednesday content for fans to devour again next month, as part two of the season is released.

When is Wednesday Season 2 - Part 2 out?

Part Two of Wednesday season two will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, September 3. The new episodes will be available on Netflix in the UK from 8am.

Part two will feature the final four episodes of season two. The first four episode is released on August 6.

What is Wednesday season 2 about?

Viewers return to Nevermore Academy as Wednesday begins her second year at the gothic school. While secrets haven’t been spilled yet, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have teased that the show will pick up directly where season one left off.

Netflix has said in its official synopsis: "This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."