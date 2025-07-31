New cast member Billie Piper joined the likes of Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and fellow newbie Steve Buscemi for the Season 2, Part 1 premiere of Netflix show Wednesday that took place at Central Hall in London’s Westminster. In July of this month, the show’s director Tim Burton and star of the show, Jenna Ortega gave their first joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the new season.
Jenna Ortega told The Hollywood Reporter that when it came to the second season of Wednesday “Netflix has a lot more trust this time around. So we were able to do things on a grander scale and were able to spend more time on sequences. There are also a lot of new castmembers like Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper, and doing a scene with them pushes you further because they’re so gifted.”
Tim Burton said: “The key element always is — and this is where Jenna is crucial — that the show could so easily veer away from what that character is. They could try to give her a bigger arc, make her more emotional. Jenna knows how far you can go. There’s a creative freedom when you are clear about that.”
As expected for the London premiere of Wednesday’s new season, the stars obviously dressed in a dark, gothic theme to suit the show. Although Jenna Ortega’s nude dress from the Ashi Studio autumn 2025 haute couture collection, was something that her character Wednesday Addams would be a fan of, I didn’t like the stained yellow look of the dress and the sheer quality of it.
Billie Piper, who plays Isadora Capri, Nevermore Academy’s Head of Music, in the second season, wore a suitably gothic black dress that I think worked well on the purple rather than red carpet. Catherine Zeta Jones, who plays Wednesday’s mother, also looked glamorous in a black tulle dress.
Wednesday Season Two drops in two parts, Part One drops on August 6 whilst Part Two comes out on September 3.
Take a look at the best and worst dressed at the London premiere of the Netflix show Wednesday.
