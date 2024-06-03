Jenna Ortega Winter hair trends 2023 :Shaggy Lob (Getty)

Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega will not be returning to a popular Netflix series, leading fans to speculate she wasn’t available due to her busy schedule.

Netflix viewers have been left “devastated” after it has been revealed that Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is leaving a hit Netflix show.

The actor has been making waves since starring in the Scream franchise and Wednesday season one, she recently starred in Miller’s Girl which made headlines over controversial intimate scenes between her and her co-star, Martin Freeman, and will play a key role in the Beetlejuice remake, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This success has lead fans to believe Ortega has had to say goodbye to her role due to her busy schedule, but what is the real reason? Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happened and who will be replacing her.

Warning spoilers below*

Is Jenna Ortega leaving Netflix show?

Fans were shocked to learn that Ortega is no longer starring in the animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. The sequel to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which ran for five seasons from 2020 to 2022, dropped on the streaming platform last week, with Ortega noticeably missing from the cast.

Ortega had voiced character Brooklynn in the original series alongside Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed and Raini Rodriguez, however when the trailer was released it revealed her character would be killed off. In a shock twist, Brooklynn is still alive, it just won’t be Ortega who is voicing them, with Kiersten Kelly, instead stepping in.

Why has Jenna Ortega left Jurassic World: Chaos Theory?

Fans have described the loss as “crazy” and another “devastating” and have been quick to speculate online that the reason Ortega has left the season is due to her availability, with one fan sharing on X: “"Bro I’m watching Camp Cretaceous Chaos Theory and wtf do you mean they killed off Brooklynn??? I guess they couldn’t get Jenna Ortega anymore”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, executive producer Scott Kreamer shared in an interview with CinemaBlend that her character’s death was planned from the beginning. Kreamer revealed: “The whole idea of Brooklyn dying, that happened long before.

“That was written with Jenna doing the role that was not like, ‘Oh, we’re not gonna be able to get Jenna, what can we do?’ It was like, ‘No, this is the character who would be asking the questions that would get her into trouble.’ We knew we were gonna see Brooklynn in flashbacks.”

Ortega has became a huge success following her performance in Wednesday season one, with the actor currently in the process of filming season two for Netflix. She also stars in the Beetlejuice remake, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, which is coming out in September 2024 and recently starred in Miller’s Girl which made headlines over controversial intimate scenes between her and her co-star, Martin Freeman.