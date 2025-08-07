Wednesday fans have been celebrating the return of their favour Addams Family member - but some have noticed one element of the hit show missing in season two.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season two part one premiered on Netflix earlier this week, three years after the series starring Jenna Ortega premiered on the streaming service. Fans have been able to devour four episode, with another four episode set for release in early September.

While viewers have been thrilled by the return to Nevermore Academy, there has been one glaring omission from the new series that has left some fans scratching their heads. Wednesday’s potential love interest and fellow Nevermore student Xavier is nowhere to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sudden exit of the character has left some wondering just what happened behind the scenes. Here’s everything you need to about Xavier’s absence in Wednesday season two and what actor Percy Hynes White has said about the situation.

Percy Hynes White left Wednesday after season one - here's why the actor no longer features in the show. | VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX

Why is Percy Hynes White not in Wednesday season two?

Following the release of Wednesday season one in October 2022, actor Percy Hynes White was accused of sexual assault by a Twitter user with the allegations being shared and spread by users on the social media site.

Hynes White, 23, later addressed the rumours on Instagram, denying all allegations. In a post on Instagram Stories, he said: “Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online.

“Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats. Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hynes White added: “The rumours are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people.

Percy Hynes White is not returning as Xavier in Wednesday season two | Netflix

“I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Shortly after, the actor announced that he would not be returning for the second series of Wednesday. He broke the news on social media, sharing an image of himself with Ortega and their fellow co-stars Emma Myers, Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Netflix has not commented on Hynes White’s exclusion in season two being linked to the social media accusations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does Xavier leave Wednesday in season two?

In the second series of the show, Xavier is still referred to despite never being seen on screen. His exit from Nevermore Academy is addressed in episode one, with Principal Dort explaining that his father has transferred him to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland after the teenager was falsely accused of murder in season one.

Xavier is mentioned later, when he sends Wednesday a gift in what appears to be a goodbye to the character. In a letter to his former flame gifted alongside a piece of art featuring a red-eyed crow, Xavier writes to Wednesday: “Consider this my goodbye gift. The image suddenly flashed in my head. Don't ask me how I know or what it means, but it's connected to you I'm sure.”