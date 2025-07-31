Everything you need to know about Wednesday season 1 before season 2 arrives

Wednesday, Season two had its glamorous premiere in London last night, with familiar faces like Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton walking the purple carpet outside Central Hall Westminster.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar teased a "bigger and better" season, promising more focus on the Addams family and deeper character arcs for returning favourites.

As fans count down to the official release next week, here's a complete refresher on the story of season one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday, season one

Wednesday season two is being released August 6

What happens in season one?

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) unleashes piranhas on her brother's bullies. She gets expelled from high school, prompting her parents, Morticia and Gomez, to enrol her at Nevermore Academy, a gothic boarding school for supernatural outcasts.

At Nevermore, she's paired with bubbly werewolf roommate Enid, but soon clashes with siren Bianca and therapist Dr. Kinbott. She also grows close to Tyler, the son of the local sheriff and befriends Xavier, a mysterious artist.

Soon after arriving, Wednesday has psychic visions and becomes entangled in a local mystery. An unknown creature is murdering people. Her classmate, named Rowan, attacks her. But then, Rowan is seemingly killed by a monster, and Wednesday decides to investigate the mysteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season two

Principal Weems, a shapeshifter, impersonates Rowan, making him appear alive the next day before the truth is revealed. Wednesday's visions grow stronger, showing connections to a long-dead pilgrim named Joseph Crackstone, who once tried to wipe out outcasts like her ancestor, Goody Addams.

As the killings continue, Wednesday uncovers the existence of a secret group, the Nightshades, which her parents once belonged to. Xavier asks Wednesday to join them, but she declines. She also learns that the monster is collecting body parts, likely for a larger ritual. Her suspicions turn toward her classmate Xavier, whose drawings eerily match the monster.

During Parents' Weekend, Wednesday exposes a decades-old murder of Garret Gates involving her father, Gomez, leading to his arrest. However, he was actually accidentally killed by Wednesday's mother, Morticia, after he attempted to mass murder outcasts at the school. Wednesday takes care of it proving that Garrett Gates accidentally poisoned himself during a failed attack on Nevermore students, and the town's mayor covered up the incident.

Meanwhile, Enid is being pressured by her family to attend a "lycanthropy conversion camp," as she struggles with not yet fully embracing her werewolf nature. Morticia also opens up about her psychic abilities, helping Wednesday begin to understand hers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At her surprise birthday party, Wednesday has another vision that leads her to the abandoned Gates mansion. There, she finds Laurel Gates' old room and evidence tying the murders to her. The town's mayor, who had been investigating the case, is killed in a hit-and-run before he can share what he discovered.

Uncle Fester gives a visit and identifies the killer as a Hyde. He explains that a "master" controls the deadly creature, which emerges during emotional distress

Wednesday eventually discovered that Hyde was actually her romantic interest, Tyler. This truth emerged during their kiss when Wednesday experienced a vision.

How does it end?

Wednesday and her friends capture Tyler, but he denies everything. He later confesses privately to Wednesday. Expelled from Nevermore, Wednesday visits Eugene, her beekeeper friend, who finally wakes from a coma and recalls seeing a woman in red boots at the site of a bombing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This detail confirms that Nevermore's botany teacher, Marilyn Thornhill, is Laurel Gates, the Hydes' master and the true villain.

Laurel uses Wednesday's blood to resurrect Joseph Crackstone. He immediately attacks Nevermore, stabbing Wednesday in the process. The spirit of Goody Addams saves her, while Enid finally transforms and battles Tyler in Hyde form. Bianca helps Wednesday kill Crackstone, and Eugene's bees take down Laurel. Tyler is arrested but later escapes during transport.

As the school has to close early, Xavier gifts her her first smartphone on Wednesday. Soon after, she starts receiving anonymous texts, one being "I'm watching you."

It seems clear that season two promises even more mystery and Addams family drama.