Amazon may have found its next big star in The Grand Tour - and are “eyeing up” a TikTok star to replace Jeremy Clarkson.

The popular car show, which launched in 2016 with Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May after their Top Gear exit, aired its final episode last year. The special saw the trio take a nostalgic road trip in their dream cars, marking the end of an era after more than 20 years working together.

Now, reports suggest 24-year-old Francis Bourgeois, whose real name is Luke Magnus Nicolson, is set to take over. With 3.3m TikTok followers, he has built a loyal fanbase, making him a promising choice for the role.

TikTok star Francis Bourgeois has more than three millions followers on TikTok. | Tik Tok

A source told The Sun: “Francis is a big noise online and Amazon producers are hoping to bring him into the mainstream. He is loved by everyone – from royals to rappers – and is sure to be a hit with Grand Tour viewers.

“Francis is not just a social media sensation but trained as a mechanical engineer so knows his stuff.”

Replacing members of the iconic TV trio has rarely worked out well in the past.

BBC’s iteration of Top Gear was taken to new heights after James May was brought on board to replace Jason Dawe in 2002, and when the three left the programme, producers were unable to replicate the magic with a new line-up.