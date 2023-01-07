A dozen new amateur potters will take part in The Great Pottery Throw Down season 6 under the watchful eyes of two experts and special guest judges.
The reality competition series first aired on BBC Two in 2015 before it moved to More4 in 2020 and then to Channel 4 the following year. The series sees pottery enthusiasts from across the country compete in a series of artistic and technical challenges in a bid to become the Top Potter.
The first episode of the new series will see the novice potters craft a birthday tea set and handleless jugs. In week two they will make a keepsake box with a hidden lid before taking on a surprise blindfold challenge.
Who is The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023 host?
In the last season of the show, comedian and Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Taylor took over as host, stepping in for Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney for several episodes. McSweeney had been involved in a bike accident in which she broke her leg and was unable to take part in the first episodes of the 2022 series.
Taylor will not return to the show this year and Siobhan will be back as the main host. She will be joined by judges and professional potters Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones. Miller runs a handmade tile company based in Surrey, he is the show’s ceramics technician. Jones became interested in pottery when he was a child and is known for his Word Range collection. Guest potters will also visit the pottery to set the contestants some tricky challenges.
Who are the contestants on The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023?
- Caitlin, 23, a medical student from Glasgow
- Christophe, 36, an architect living in London, and originally from France
- Derek, 57, a journalist from Tunbridge Wells, and originally from Belast
- Fabiola, 52, a nanny from London, and originally originally from Colombia
- Fliss, 24, an oil painter from London
- George, 27, a junior doctor from Hampshire
- Helen, 65, a retired headteacher from Kent
- James, 44, an art teacher from Banbury
- Jon, 46, a chartered structural engineer from Corsham
- LoÏs, 36, a jewellery designer from Ramsgate
- Rebecca, 32, a teacher from Scarborough
- Vithu, 29, a bartender and waiter from Manchester
Where is The Great Pottery Throw Down filmed?
The Great Pottery Throw Down is filmed at the Gladstone Pottery Museum in Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands. Stoke-on-Trent is known for its historic pottery industry and the Gladstone museum contains working pottery kilns. The museum opened in 1974 after the pottery at the site closed and it now continues to function as a working pottery. The show has been filmed at the museum since the first series.
When is The Great Pottery Throw Down on TV?
The first episode of The Great Pottery Throw Down will air on Channel 4 at 7.45pm on Sunday 8 January. Episodes will be released at the same time weekly and will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they have first aired. The latest season of the show is expected to contain 10 episodes.